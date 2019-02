Diversions through Ballina are in place after a truck crash closed the Pacific Highway north of Ballina.

THE Pacific Highway is closed northbound at Cumbalum, north of Ballina, due to a b-double crash around 500m south of the Tamarind Drive off-ramp.

Northbound traffic is being diverted through Ballina - off the motorway at River Street to Kerr Street and Tamarind Drive to return to the motorway.

Emergency services and traffic crews are on site as the vehicle salvage takes place.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.