Truck crash causing delays on Bruxner Highway

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway.

Crews were called to the scene, about 10km east of Tenterfield, shortly after 4pm.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a truck had rolled on to its side.

He said two people had been treated at the scene before being taken to Tenterfield's Prince Albert Memorial Hospital.

This include a 24-year-old man with shoulder and facial injuries and a 25-year-old man with head and chest injuries and abrasions to his abdomen.

It's understood Fire and Rescue crews are at the scene and motorists should expect some delays.