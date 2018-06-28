Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck crash causing delays on Bruxner Highway

Liana Turner
by
28th Jun 2018 4:46 PM

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway.

Crews were called to the scene, about 10km east of Tenterfield, shortly after 4pm.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a truck had rolled on to its side.

He said two people had been treated at the scene before being taken to Tenterfield's Prince Albert Memorial Hospital.

This include a 24-year-old man with shoulder and facial injuries and a 25-year-old man with head and chest injuries and abrasions to his abdomen.

It's understood Fire and Rescue crews are at the scene and motorists should expect some delays.

bruxner highway crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Man charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Crime ONE of the two men arrested in Ballina today has been charged by police and refused bail, while interviews continue with the second man.

    New Thai restaurant opens its doors in Ballina

    premium_icon New Thai restaurant opens its doors in Ballina

    Business "The food prepared here is what Thai people eat"

    PHOTOS: Incredible multi-million dollar revamp of hostel

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Incredible multi-million dollar revamp of hostel

    Business This is the redevelopment that has taken the town by storm

    Why speed limit has been reduced to 60km/h on major road

    Why speed limit has been reduced to 60km/h on major road

    News Drivers have been asked to be patient on Lismore-Bangalow Rd

    Local Partners