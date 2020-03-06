TRUCK CRASH: Bruxner Highway affected in both directions

TRAFFIC on the Bruxner Highway has been affected following a truck crash at South Gundurimba this morning.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said a heavy tow was on its way from Bangalow following the single truck crash this morning.

The truck hit a guard rail at the Loftville Bridge.

"No one was trapped or injured," the spokesman said.

"Traffic has been going around the truck, the road is still open."

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution in both directions.