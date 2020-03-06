Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

TRUCK CRASH: Bruxner Highway affected in both directions

Aisling Brennan
by
6th Mar 2020 11:51 AM

TRAFFIC on the Bruxner Highway has been affected following a truck crash at South Gundurimba this morning.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said a heavy tow was on its way from Bangalow following the single truck crash this morning.

The truck hit a guard rail at the Loftville Bridge.

"No one was trapped or injured," the spokesman said.

"Traffic has been going around the truck, the road is still open."

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution in both directions.

bruxner highway northern rivers crash truck crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      1200 students in isolation

      1200 students in isolation
      • 6th Mar 2020 11:29 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘STUPID’: Mayor slams plan to fix Alstonville black spot

        premium_icon ‘STUPID’: Mayor slams plan to fix Alstonville black spot

        News “IF THEY start work on the on-ramp, I will lie in front of the excavator because it is so dumb.”

        The little church bringing parishioners back into the fold

        premium_icon The little church bringing parishioners back into the fold

        News THE non-denominational, independent service is currently being held fortnightly

        Meet our new RFS area commander

        premium_icon Meet our new RFS area commander

        News She's the first woman in the job, and she has a lot of work to do

        Developers might scrap plans for beloved Nimbin site

        premium_icon Developers might scrap plans for beloved Nimbin site

        News Why are developers threatening to pull the pin after 4-year process?