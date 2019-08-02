Truck crash adds to major delays on Pacific Motorway

There are significant delays on the Pacific Motorway.

There are significant delays on the Pacific Motorway.

TRAFFIC is banking up along the Pacific Motorway near Byron Bay after a truck crash this morning.

A Transport Management Centre spokeswoman said emergency services are on the scene after a single truck crashed along Ewingsdale Rd.

"There's some tow trucks on site already to clear it," the spokeswoman said.

"While the (southbound) traffic is heavy, traffic is still able to get through."

Live Traffic NSW reports queues of more than 4km affecting southbound traffic.

Drivers are also being urged to allow for extra travel time, with the Pacific Motorway expected to be congested around the Byron Bay area ahead of the Byron Bay Writers Festival this weekend.