Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are significant delays on the Pacific Motorway.
There are significant delays on the Pacific Motorway.
News

Truck crash adds to major delays on Pacific Motorway

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd Aug 2019 10:20 AM

TRAFFIC is banking up along the Pacific Motorway near Byron Bay after a truck crash this morning.

A Transport Management Centre spokeswoman said emergency services are on the scene after a single truck crashed along Ewingsdale Rd.

"There's some tow trucks on site already to clear it," the spokeswoman said.

"While the (southbound) traffic is heavy, traffic is still able to get through."

Live Traffic NSW reports queues of more than 4km affecting southbound traffic.

Drivers are also being urged to allow for extra travel time, with the Pacific Motorway expected to be congested around the Byron Bay area ahead of the Byron Bay Writers Festival this weekend.

More Stories

byron bay ewingsdale pacific motorway
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    premium_icon 'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    Crime A BLOGGER says ongoing activities are "concerning” after a court found Universal Medicine "engages in misleading conduct”.

    New rural police squad for Casino: What they will focus on

    premium_icon New rural police squad for Casino: What they will focus on

    Crime The investigation team will be fully kitted out with drones, cameras

    Houses are cheaper here, but there's one big problem

    premium_icon Houses are cheaper here, but there's one big problem

    News New data shows North Coast property values are bucking the trend

    How much the newest shark deterrent technology will cost

    premium_icon How much the newest shark deterrent technology will cost

    Business The latest technology is now on the market, but it'll set you back