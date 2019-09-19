Menu
Highland Lakes Rd has been blocked.
News

Truck carrying 80m turbine blade rolls

19th Sep 2019 7:58 AM

HIGHLAND Lakes Rd has been completely blocked after a truck rollover, and is likely to remain closed for about 12 hours.

In a brief statement about 6.20am, police said they were attending a rollover at Apsley, 3km to the Bothwell side of the intersection with Lower Marshes Rd. No injuries were reported.

In an update about 7.20am, police said the road was completely blocked, and given the logistics involved in clearing the scene, the road was likely to remain closed for about 12 hours.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area, and those with essential travel to use an alternative route.

In a further update about 8.20am, police said the road was blocked by the truck and an 80m wind turbine blade it was carrying.

