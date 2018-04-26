Truck, car involved in crash west of Casino
THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to transfer a man who was injured in a crash involving a truck and a car.
The crash happened 16km west of Casino on the Bruxner Highway.
At 2.55pm a helicopter spokesman said the injured man would probably be transferred to Lismore Base Hospital.
"The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter is on scene at a truck versus car accident," he said.
"At this stage the man will probably be transferred to Lismore Base Hospital, but this is not confirmed yet."
More to come.