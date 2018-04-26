Menu
TRUCK CRASH: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to attend a truck versus car crash 16km west of Casino around 2.20pm on Thursday April 26.
News

Truck, car involved in crash west of Casino

Alison Paterson
by
26th Apr 2018 2:56 PM

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to transfer a man who was injured in a crash involving a truck and a car.

The crash happened 16km west of Casino on the Bruxner Highway.

At 2.55pm a helicopter spokesman said the injured man would probably be transferred to Lismore Base Hospital.

"The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter is on scene at a truck versus car accident," he said.

"At this stage the man will probably be transferred to Lismore Base Hospital, but this is not confirmed yet."

More to come.

