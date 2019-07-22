Two trucks, car involved in crash on Bangalow Rd

EMERGENCY services are on scene after a crash involving two trucks and a car on Bangalow Rd, Lagoon Grass.

The crash happened just before noon.

A spokesperson from the Transport Management Centre said one person, a man in his 60s, was believed to be trapped.

NSW Fire & Rescue's Lismore unit is on the scene, along with NSW Ambulance crews, the Rural Fire Service and police rescue.

There is heavy traffic in both directions.

Live Traffic NSW has urged drivers to reduce their speed and exercise caution in the area.

More to come.