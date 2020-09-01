Truck, car involved in crash on Ballina Rd at Lismore

UPDATE, 3.05pm: ALL lanes of Ballina Rd have now reopened in Lismore after a crash involving a truck and a car.

A spokeswoman from the Transport Management Centre confirmed the westbound lanes had been closed for a short period of time after the incident.

There are no delays in the area.

Original story: A CRASH involving a truck and a car has closed Ballina Rd in Lismore this afternoon.

According to NSW Live Traffic, the incident happened around 2.40pm just past Rotary Drive.

Ballina Rd is closed in a westbound direction.

Emergency services are still on the scene and drivers are asked to use Rotary Dr as a diversion, and take extra care in the area.