A truck and car have crashed on the highway. Jarrard Potter
Truck, car crash on Pacific Highway

Kathryn Lewis
3rd Feb 2020 10:34 AM

A TRUCK and car have collided on the Pacific Highway near Clarenza, leaving one person trapped. 

Emergency services are responding to the scene this morning and traffic is affected in both directions on the Pacific Highway at Centenary Dr. 

More information as it comes to hand. 

