Truck, car crash blocks highway traffic

A COLLISION between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble has closed a southbound lane this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 5.23pm, approximately 3km south of Cypress Rd.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting Roads and Maritime Services are also on the scene, as well as a heavy vehicle tow truck.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.