Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A collision between a truck and a car has closed one lane of the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble.
A collision between a truck and a car has closed one lane of the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble. Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

Truck, car crash blocks highway traffic

Jarrard Potter
by
20th Nov 2018 5:30 PM

A COLLISION between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble has closed a southbound lane this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 5.23pm, approximately 3km south of Cypress Rd.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting Roads and Maritime Services are also on the scene, as well as a heavy vehicle tow truck.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.

live traffic nsw pacific highway truck and car crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bush festival given green light, but there's a catch

    premium_icon Bush festival given green light, but there's a catch

    Breaking THE event's organisers took NSW Police to court after they withdrew their support.

    • 20th Nov 2018 5:37 PM
    Review of bottled water extraction welcomed by farmers

    Review of bottled water extraction welcomed by farmers

    Politics Council called on to cease any DA approvals while review is ongoing

    Hogan demands Royal Commission into supermarkets, petrol

    Hogan demands Royal Commission into supermarkets, petrol

    Politics Alleged price gouging a "huge impost" on country people

    Local Partners