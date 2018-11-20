Truck, car crash blocks highway traffic
A COLLISION between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble has closed a southbound lane this afternoon.
Emergency services responded to the crash about 5.23pm, approximately 3km south of Cypress Rd.
TABBIMOBLE: 1 of 2 southbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy is closed south of Cypress Rd due to a truck & car crash. Allow extra travel time.— Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) November 20, 2018
Live Traffic NSW is reporting Roads and Maritime Services are also on the scene, as well as a heavy vehicle tow truck.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.