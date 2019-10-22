Menu
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a crash on the Pacific Highway.
Truck, car and caravan collide in highway crash

Liana Turner
22nd Oct 2019 1:33 PM
EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, between Broadwater and Woodburn, shortly after 12.30pm.

She said a crew from Evans Head had been called to the incident, in which a truck was understood to have collided with a car and caravan.

She said a vehicle and caravan had rolled down an embankment.

It's believed no persons have been trapped or injured.

According to Live Traffic NSW, southbound traffic is being affected by the incident and there may be delays in the area.

Lismore Northern Star

