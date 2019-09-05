WATCH: Truck bursts into flames at Alstonville Plaza

Truck fire at Alstonville Plaza. Video by Struthy.

Truck fire at Alstonville Plaza. Video by Struthy.

UPDATE, 11.30am: FIRE & Rescue NSW Northern Zone Duty Commander, Inspector Les Gorey, said a truck fire near Coles supermarket at Alstonville Plaza was currently being controlled.

Insp Gorey said a crew from F&R Alstonville was on scene.

"The cabinet of a semi-trailer is alight," he said.

"It has been controlled by two lines of hose and there's no injuries or exposures."

More to come.

Original story: A TRUCK has caught on fire at Alstonville Plaza this morning, forcing the evacuation of the shopping centre.

A witness said the blaze, which started in the loading dock, led to the plaza being briefly evacuated.

It is understood emergency services are on their way.

Businesses are now trading as usual.

More to come.