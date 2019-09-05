Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Truck fire at Alstonville Plaza. Video by Struthy.
News

WATCH: Truck bursts into flames at Alstonville Plaza

Alison Paterson
by
5th Sep 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 11.30am:  FIRE & Rescue NSW Northern Zone Duty Commander, Inspector Les Gorey, said a truck fire near Coles supermarket at Alstonville Plaza was currently being controlled.

Insp Gorey said a crew from F&R Alstonville was on scene.

"The cabinet of a semi-trailer is alight," he said.

"It has been controlled by two lines of hose and there's no injuries or exposures."

More to come.

 

Original story: A TRUCK has caught on fire at Alstonville Plaza this morning, forcing the evacuation of the shopping centre.

A witness said the blaze, which started in the loading dock, led to the plaza being briefly evacuated.

It is understood emergency services are on their way.

Businesses are now trading as usual.

More to come.

A truck has caught on fire at Alstonville Plaza.
A truck has caught on fire at Alstonville Plaza. Supplied

alstonville fire lismore truck fire
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Investigators attend work site after home collapses

    premium_icon Investigators attend work site after home collapses

    News INQUIRIES are continuing after the front half of a Lismore home fell to the ground during renovation works. SEE THE PHOTOS.

    Plea to keep Tanilla's mother behind bars

    premium_icon Plea to keep Tanilla's mother behind bars

    Crime The two-year-old was murdered by her step-father

    The mighty Orion to make its final journey

    premium_icon The mighty Orion to make its final journey

    News Old submarine hunter will be moved from Lismore to Evans Head

    What hit-and-run accused allegedly told his partner

    premium_icon What hit-and-run accused allegedly told his partner

    Crime Belcher had allegedly been disqualified from driving at the time