Police have closed one lane of Bangalow Rd after a truck breakdown.

Police have closed one lane of Bangalow Rd after a truck breakdown. John Gass

TRAFFIC is being affected in both directions on Bangalow Rd near Bexhill after a truck breakdown.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the truck broke down near Corndale Rd shortly before 9am.

One lane heading towards Clunes is currently closed and police are at the scene.