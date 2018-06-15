Truck breakdown backs up highway traffic

Traffic is held up on Pacific Highway at Tyagarah due to a truck breakdown.

A BROKEN down truck has forced the closure of one northbound lane of the Pacific Highway at Tyagarah, backing up traffic to Ewingsdale.

A NSW Transport spokeswoman said the truck was broken down near Grays Lane and diesel had spilt on the road.

She said traffic was heavy travelling north and emergency services and traffic crews were on scene to help move the truck and clean up the spill.

Motorists should exercise caution and reduce speed near the incident.