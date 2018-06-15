Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic is held up on Pacific Highway at Tyagarah due to a truck breakdown.
Traffic is held up on Pacific Highway at Tyagarah due to a truck breakdown. Trevor Veale
Breaking

Truck breakdown backs up highway traffic

15th Jun 2018 12:06 PM

A BROKEN down truck has forced the closure of one northbound lane of the Pacific Highway at Tyagarah, backing up traffic to Ewingsdale.

A NSW Transport spokeswoman said the truck was broken down near Grays Lane and diesel had spilt on the road.

She said traffic was heavy travelling north and emergency services and traffic crews were on scene to help move the truck and clean up the spill.

Motorists should exercise caution and reduce speed near the incident.

heavy traffic northern rivers roads pacific highway truck breakdown
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Crews called to large grass fire near hospital

    Crews called to large grass fire near hospital

    Breaking A FIRE and Rescue crew has called for RFS assistance at the blaze

    • 15th Jun 2018 1:39 PM
    Yellow crazy ant invasion spreads

    premium_icon Yellow crazy ant invasion spreads

    News Reports of the Yellow Crazy Ants breaking out of Lismore

    NIGHT MOVES: Sneak peek on bridge work at Broadwater

    premium_icon NIGHT MOVES: Sneak peek on bridge work at Broadwater

    News Bridge starts to take shap over existing highway

    13 fantastic things to do this week

    13 fantastic things to do this week

    Whats On From Primex to Celtic dance and surf films

    Local Partners