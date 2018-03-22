Truck and vehicle crash closes road

A diesel tanker and a car have collided on the Broadwater Evans Head Road.

UPDATE 5.45pm: A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two drivers involved in a crash on Broadwater Evans Head Road were assesed at the scene, but did not require transport to hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY 5.15pm: A DIESEL tanker and a vehicle have collided on the Broadwater Evans Head near Broadwater at about 4.30pm.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said 30 litres of fuel had leaked from the truck's fuel supply, but it was still unknown if fuel load was secure.

Ambulance media said one ambulance was on scene and another was on the way.

Lanes in both directions are closed.