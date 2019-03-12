Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck and school bus crash at busy intersection

Ebony Graveur
by
12th Mar 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE ambulances were called to a bus crash in Gatton.

Shortly after 3.30pm, paramedics were tasked to the scene at the corner of Eastern Drive and Crescent street where a school bus and truck collided.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said 30 to 50 school students were aboard the bus, with four reported to have been assessed at the scene. 

One passenger was transported to the Ipswich hospital.

BUS CRASH: A collision involving a bus and truck on the corner of Crescent street and Eastern Drive has resulted in one patient being transferred to the Ipswich hospital.
BUS CRASH: A collision involving a bus and truck on the corner of Crescent street and Eastern Drive has resulted in one patient being transferred to the Ipswich hospital. Ebony Graveur

A 52-year-old man was driving the truck and the age of the bus driver is unknown.

Spokesman for the Gatton Police Tony Harm said the intersection was known for being busy in the afternoon.

"There were witnesses here already and we have dash cam footage to look at this afternoon so that will clear everything up," he said.

editors picks gatton lockyer valley paramedics traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    WATCH AND ACT: fire threat increases at Torrington

    WATCH AND ACT: fire threat increases at Torrington

    News FIREFIGHTERS are still battling two bush fires in the Tenterfield areas, as temperatures continue to soar.

    Search for 'brave' heroes who rescued woman from river

    Search for 'brave' heroes who rescued woman from river

    News Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers

    700 people say farewell to 'larrikin' firefighter

    premium_icon 700 people say farewell to 'larrikin' firefighter

    News Brian Fellows was a much-loved and highly respected man

    Sleepy coastal town now attracts a million visitors

    premium_icon Sleepy coastal town now attracts a million visitors

    Council News One million visitors in one year give massive boost to economy