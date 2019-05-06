Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance crews are en route.
Ambulance crews are en route. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Truck and motorcycle collide on Bruce Highway

Janessa Ekert
by
6th May 2019 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.50PM: A MOTORBIKE rider has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital after colliding with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Sarina this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the rider, a man in his 50s, suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital in a stable condition. 

The truck driver was not injured. 

Emergency crews are clearing the scene.

BREAKING 1.20PM: MULTIPLE emergency crews are responding to the Bruce Highway south of Mackay following reports of a traffic crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed a truck and motorcycle had collided near the Caltex at Sarina.

It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured.

More to come.

bruce highway mackay crash motorcycle crash sarina crash truck crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    News THE new laws come into effect later this month and will see first-time offenders losing their licence on-the-spot.

    44 amazing photos from Nimbin's MardiGrass

    premium_icon 44 amazing photos from Nimbin's MardiGrass

    Whats On Despite police raid and drug testing, the festival was a successs

    Casino driver accepts he will be jailed for hitting cyclists

    premium_icon Casino driver accepts he will be jailed for hitting cyclists

    Crime 34-year-old is awaiting sentencing over the incident on Bruxner Hwy

    New $40 million mega hotel proposed for popular town

    premium_icon New $40 million mega hotel proposed for popular town

    Business Three-storey development would have a private rooftop pool and bar