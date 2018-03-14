Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic is backing up after a b-double jack-knifed on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble.
Traffic is backing up after a b-double jack-knifed on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble. Contributed Facebook Ster Lin
Breaking

Truck jack-knifes, blocks highway

Cathy Adams
by
14th Mar 2018 4:57 PM

Update 6.27pm: DIVERSIONS are in place for motorists travelling on the Pacific Highway south of Ballina.

Southbound motorists are advised to detour from Ballina on to the Bruxner Highway, via Lismore and Casino, then Summerland Way to Grafton.

Northbound motorists detour on to Summerland Way at Grafton, then Bruxner Highway via Casino and Lismore to Ballina.

The diversion is suitable for all vehicles and will add approximately 35 minutes of travel time.

 

Update 6.02pm: A B-DOUBLE truck has jack-knifed on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble Creek, blocking the road.

NSW Ambulance were called at 5.20pm and paramedics are currently on scene, with one patient suffering a cut to his face. 

A heavy tow truck is on the way to clear the truck which is blocking the highway in both direction.

Heavy rain was reported in the area at the time.

Traffic NSW is advisinf lengthy delays, so delay travel in the area.

 

Original story 5.57pm: EMERGENCY services are on the way to the scene of a crash involving a b-double truck and a car on the Pacific Highway.

The crash occured near the Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Road and is impacting traffic in both directions.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed exercise caution.

crash northern rivers roads pacific highway tabbimoble truck and car crash
Lismore Northern Star
TV show explores one of Lismore's unsolved murders

TV show explores one of Lismore's unsolved murders

Crime A TRUE crime show which airs tonight will take a look at the three main theories behind the death of Lois Roberts.

'Stay out of the water': 3 metre swell on the way

'Stay out of the water': 3 metre swell on the way

Weather BoM warn surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous

MISSING: Have you seen Phoebe?

MISSING: Have you seen Phoebe?

Breaking The missing woman has ties to Wollongbar

  • 14th Mar 2018 6:35 PM
Engineering their way from employees to owners

Engineering their way from employees to owners

Business The Johnstons make a smooth transition to owning their own business

Local Partners