Truck jack-knifes, blocks highway

Traffic is backing up after a b-double jack-knifed on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble. Contributed Facebook Ster Lin

Update 6.27pm: DIVERSIONS are in place for motorists travelling on the Pacific Highway south of Ballina.

Southbound motorists are advised to detour from Ballina on to the Bruxner Highway, via Lismore and Casino, then Summerland Way to Grafton.

Northbound motorists detour on to Summerland Way at Grafton, then Bruxner Highway via Casino and Lismore to Ballina.

The diversion is suitable for all vehicles and will add approximately 35 minutes of travel time.

Update 6.02pm: A B-DOUBLE truck has jack-knifed on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble Creek, blocking the road.

NSW Ambulance were called at 5.20pm and paramedics are currently on scene, with one patient suffering a cut to his face.

A heavy tow truck is on the way to clear the truck which is blocking the highway in both direction.

Heavy rain was reported in the area at the time.

Traffic NSW is advisinf lengthy delays, so delay travel in the area.

Original story 5.57pm: EMERGENCY services are on the way to the scene of a crash involving a b-double truck and a car on the Pacific Highway.

The crash occured near the Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Road and is impacting traffic in both directions.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed exercise caution.