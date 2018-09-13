Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: At Bruce Highway near Kuttabul
CRASH: At Bruce Highway near Kuttabul Contributed
Breaking

Truck and car collision shuts road near Kuttabul

Madura Mccormack
by
12th Sep 2018 7:07 PM

UPDATE 8:30PM: Council has been called to clean up spilled diesel on the road, according to Queensland Police.

Two women have been taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood at least one lane of the Bruce Highway has reopened.

EARLIER: THE Bruce Highway has been shut in both directions near Hampden State School after a car-carrier truck and car collided.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said emergency crews were called to the scene about 6.22pm, to reports of a car-carrier and car colliding.

The car-carrier came to a stop upright in a ditch.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics are assessing two women, who will be taken to the Mackay Base Hospital shortly.

It is understood a driver of one of the vehicles is always being treated.

Both lanes of the highway have been blocked, with traffic control currently in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

bruce highway car crash crash emergency services hampden state school qas qfes qps queensland ambulance queensland fire queensland police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'Blokes with guns' kill magpie at Lismore shopping centre

    premium_icon 'Blokes with guns' kill magpie at Lismore shopping centre

    News POLICE have been unable to confirm whether the officers were involved in the incident, which scared the "living hell" out of shoppers and residents.

    • 13th Sep 2018 5:19 AM
    $7.5 million housing estate one step closer

    premium_icon $7.5 million housing estate one step closer

    Council News 134 lots will be ready for release at Goonellabah subdivision

    4 degrees warmer than average: Spring is here

    premium_icon 4 degrees warmer than average: Spring is here

    Weather Spring is bringing some delightful weather

    The new Lismore cafe that almost didn't happen

    premium_icon The new Lismore cafe that almost didn't happen

    Business It has everyone talking, but it haven't been an easy process

    Local Partners