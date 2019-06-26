Menu
Truck accident causes traffic chaos

by Talisa Eley
26th Jun 2019 10:51 AM

A SEMI-TRAILER has broken down on a busy Gold Coast roundabout, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

The truck trailer broke away from the cab in the middle of the roundabout, at the intersection of Ashmore Rd and Upton St at Bundall just before 9.30am.

At 10.30am the area was still blocked as police worked to clear the area, with heavy traffic in the surrounding area.

A police spokeswoman said drivers should avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

It is unclear what the vehicle was carrying at the time.

accident gold coast traffic truck truck accident

