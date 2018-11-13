Troy Cassar Daley's greatest milestone yet

FANS of the Clarence Valley's own country music star Troy Cassar-Daley are going to feel little older today.

The boy many of us watched carve out his fledgling musical career around the traps of Grafton, Maclean, Yamba is about to release his greatest hits album showcasing an award-winning music career spanning more than 30 years. The massive double record featuring 42 of his much-loved tracks is set for release on October 19.

Troy Cassar Daley's Greatest Hits album is a double record featuring 42 much-loved tracks from a career spanning more than 30 years.

In those three decades of making music, Troy has been awarded countless accolades including 4 x ARIAs, 36 x Golden Guitars, 2 x APRA Country Song of the year awards, 9 x Deadlys (Australian Indigenous Artist Awards), 4 x CMAA Entertainer of the Year awards plus 2 x NIMAs.

In 2017 Troy was also honoured as the 50th inductee into country's music prestigious 'Australasian Roll Of Renown'.

With multiple Gold and Platinum sales awards, Troy has also earned a staggering 31 #1 hit singles, all of which are collected on this new Greatest Hits, alongside timeless album cuts and two brand new songs - 'Wouldn't Change A Thing' and 'Shadows On The Hill'.

"I'm really proud of 'Wouldn't Change a Thing' because I wanted to write something reflective about my life and others around. Looking back over this collection of songs across my whole career I can reflect on the great times such as celebrating my first Golden Guitar or ARIA Award and in contrast the periods where I have doubted myself and my music, felt alone. But at the end of the day, I say to myself "I wouldn't change a thing."

In the end, as at the beginning, it all comes back to the bare essentials being one man and his guitar who is a compelling performer and equally one of Australia's most accomplished songwriters.

Troy Cassar-Daley busking as a Clarence teenager at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

The vast majority of the songs on Greatest Hits were born with these elements, and in 2019 Troy will be hitting the road for a national acoustic tour, presenting his songs and the stories behind them in their most pure form. A celebration of an extraordinary career.

Troy Cassar Daley's Greatest Hits will be available from October 19, 2018 through Bloodlines

The album track by track:

1. Wouldn't Change A Thing

2. Proud Young Man

3. Dream Out Loud

4. End Of The Road

5. Ramblin' Man (feat. Tommy Emmanuel)

6. Little Things

7. Bar Room Roses

8. Ladies In My Life

9. The Biggest Disappointment (feat. Slim Dusty)

10. True Believer

11. They Don't Make 'Em Like That Anymore

12. Trains

13. I Wanna Go Back

14. V8 Town

15. 40 Miles

16. Born To Survive

17. Long Way Home

18. Wish I Was A Train (feat. Paul Kelly)

19. Make The Most (Of Everyday With You)

20. Yer So Bad

21. River Boy (feat. Shane Howard)

22. Lonesome But Free

23. Going Back Home

24. Get Away Car (feat. Kasey Chambers)

25. Walking Away

26. Everything's Going To Be Alright

27. Last Mile Home

28. Bird On A Wire (feat. Jimmy Barnes)

29. Big, Big Love

30. Sing About This Country

31. I Love This Place

32. Chasin' Rodeo

33. Country Is

34. Live and Learn

35. Home

36. Lights On The Hill (feat. Adam Harvey)

37. Take A Walk In My Country

38. Freedom Ride (feat. Paul Kelly)

39. Another Australian Day

40. Things I Carry Around

41. Halfway Creek, Timber Cutting Man

42. Shadows On The Hill