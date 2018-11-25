Troy Cassar-Daley brings his greatest hits in 2019

TROY Cassar-Daley is taking his fans down memory lane with his Greatest Hits album.

The country music legend released the double CD last month and, while he's only got a few shows locked in so far, fans can rest assured a wider national tour is in the works.

"I've dragged some really old things out; things I haven't played for 15 years," he said.

"I'm looking forward to playing some of these old songs.

"The luxury with a greatest hits record is I've got whole year of touring coming up."

The double record features 42 of his much-loved tracks, along with a new single, from a career spanning more than 30 years.

In those three decades of making music, Troy has been awarded countless accolades including four ARIAs, 36 Golden Guitars, two APRA Country Song of the Year awards, nine Deadlys (Australian indigenous artist awards), four CMAA Entertainer of the Year awards, plus two National Indigenous Music Awards.

With multiple gold and platinum sales awards, Troy has also earned 31 No. 1 hit singles, all of which are collected on this new Greatest Hits, alongside timeless album cuts and two new songs: Wouldn't Change a Thing and Shadows on the Hill.

"I'm really proud of Wouldn't Change a Thing because I wanted to write something reflective about my life and others around," he said.

"Looking back over this collection of songs across my whole career, I can reflect on the great times such as celebrating my first Golden Guitar or ARIA Award, and in contrast the periods where I have doubted myself and my music, felt alone."

"But at the end of the day, I say to myself 'I wouldn't change a thing'."

Cassar-Daley plans to take his 17-year-old daughter Jem on the road with him next year on his wider Greatest Hits tour. It's an exciting development for the proud dad.

"She plays piano and sings. She's got a gap year coming up so I thought what better way to see the countryside. Forget Europe, why don't you see our country first? She'll get to see the audiences I get to play to every year. That's something you can't learn at university," he said.

"I never thought I'd say I'll be doing that with my daughter.

"I love the stuff Slim Dusty did with his daughter. It always inspired me when they got to do family stuff together.

"They were the epitome of a musical family. To do a bit of that with my daughter excites me a lot."