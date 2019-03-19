Menu
FATHER AND DAUGHTER DUO: Troy Cassar-Daley with his singer daughter Jem Cassar-Daley, 18 who will both sing in Casino this Saturday.
Entertainment

Troy Cassar-Daley brings daughter to Casino gig

19th Mar 2019 2:00 PM

JEM Cassar-Daley usually sang at home in the kitchen and she played her first gig in Casino with her famous father when she was 10 years old.

The 18-year-old will be on stage with Troy Cassar-Daley this Saturday in Casino.

"We've played together as a family,” Jem said.

"And I went on tour with him. I loved it.”

She writes her own songs and will sing them as support act for her dad.

"Then I'll do a few songs with him,” Jem said.

Like his daughter, Troy Cassar-Daley has come a long way from the 12 year old boy from Grafton busking on Peel St at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

With his swag of awards, the size of his audience has grown, and the innate integrity and charisma powering his music has always remained a steady true north.

As he once sang, "I live the tales I tell”.

Throughout his thirty years of making music, Troy has been awarded 37 Golden Guitars, 4 ARIAs, 2 APRA Country Song of the Year awards, 9 Deadlys (Australian Indigenous Artist Awards), 4 CMAA Entertainer of the Year awards plus 2 NIMAs (National Indigenous Music Awards). In 2017 Troy was honoured as the 50th inductee into the prestigious Australasian Roll Of Renown.

With numerous gold and platinum records, Troy has achieved 31 Number 1 chart singles, all of which are collected on his new compilation album Greatest Hits.

  • Troy and Jem Cassar-Daley at Casino RSM Club on Saturday at 7.30pm. Adults $40, children $20
Lismore Northern Star

