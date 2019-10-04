Trout season opens this long weekend

GONE FISHING: Get out your fishing rods for the long weekend, with the official opening of the NSW trout season this Saturday, 5 October.

GONE FISHING: Get out your fishing rods for the long weekend, with the official opening of the NSW trout season this Saturday, 5 October. Alistair McBurnie

FISHERS are gearing up for a great long weekend, with the official opening of the NSW trout season tomorrow.

NSW Department of Primary Industries senior fisheries manager, Cameron Westaway, said in spite of the very dry conditions, there are still many popular fishing spots.

Mr Westaway said many waterways are in good condition closer to the great divide in the northern regions of NSW.

"Given the very dry conditions across much of the state, many waterways are experiencing well below average flows, however we are still expecting to see fishers head to their favourite fishing spots," he said.

Rivers and streams across NSW not heavily impacted by the drought have again benefited from DPI's fish stocking program, with DPI working closely with Acclimatisation societies to assess conditions for fish stocking to ensure habitat viability and water security for the fish.

"DPI's stocking program provides fish populations a helping hand, while boosting the recreational fishing industry and the benefits to the regional communities home to popular fishing spots," Mr Westaway said.

DPI director fisheries compliance Patrick Tully said while most fishers were aware of size and bag limits and would abide by the rules, fisheries officers would be in the field to ensure all fishers obeyed the law.

"It's important all anglers check they have a current and valid NSW Recreational Fishing Licence prior to fishing this weekend," he said.

"Fishing laws are designed to protect, conserve and share our fisheries resources for all legitimate users and our future generations."

Information on freshwater fishing rules can be found in the NSW Recreational Freshwater Fishing Guide from DPI Fisheries offices, at fishing licence agents and bait and tackle shops, and online at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing.

Trout season will close at the end of the June long weekend next year, allowing the fish species to travel up rivers and streams to breed and replenish numbers during the spawning season.

The community is encouraged to report suspected illegal fishing to the Fishers Watch Phoneline on 1800 043 536 or via the FishSmart app.

Locations of historical stocking sites for all species can be viewed at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/resources/stocking