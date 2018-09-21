Troublesome Chautauqua finally jumps with field

Chautauqua seems to be finally heading in the right direction.

Chautauqua seems to be finally heading in the right direction.

CHAUTAUQUA's glittering career remains alive after the enigmatic sprinter's successful Flemington jump-out on Friday morning.

While jockey Tommy Berry said the "Grey Flash" was a "neck slow" out of the gates and finished a restrained last in the four-horse trial, the clean jump away was a crucial step towards a return to racing.

After settling at the tail of the field, Berry did not push out Chautauqua, who was watched by trainers John and Michael Hawkes and senior owner Rupert Legh.

Wayne Hawkes was pleased and relieved after the jump out.

"It was great that he jumped," Hawkes said.

"There's been a lot of hard work in the last month from everyone in Sydney so I'm just the recipient of all there good work."

Hawkes would not elaborate on what work has been done on Chautauqua, with connections advising NSW Racing stewards the mercurial speedster has been working with an anonymous horseman known only as "Mr Q."

"I don't really want to go to into it," Hawkes said.

"Sometimes things are better left unsaid - they're our little secrets.

"The truth is we're not getting ahead of ourselves. It's only one jump-out and there's another big hurdle to jump yet.

"It's certainly a step in the right direction because if he didn't jump he would have been in the paddock, as simple as that.

"So there's still hope for the Chautauqua followers."

A little bit tardy but still a step in the right direction for Chautauqua. Picture: AAP.

Chautauqua still needs to leave the barriers cleanly at an official barrier trial to have his ban lifted.

The former world champion sprinter was banned after he failed to jump in six trials before being slowly away in a race-day trial at Rosehill on August 25.

Chautauqua hasn't raced since finishing fourth to Redzel in the Darley Classic at Flemington 10 months ago.

Chautauqua's next step towards regaining his racing ticket could involve a trial in between races.

Racing Victoria stewards are expected to meet with Team Hawkes over the next 48 hours to discuss Chautauqua's future.