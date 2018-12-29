Tropical Fruits splashes out on its 30th anniversary

COOLING DOWN: Michael Stafford, Steve Spencer and Luke Meehan escape the heat at the Tropical Fruits New Year 2018 Festival.

COOLING DOWN: Michael Stafford, Steve Spencer and Luke Meehan escape the heat at the Tropical Fruits New Year 2018 Festival. Marc Stapelberg

PEOPLE from interstate and overseas have started arriving in Lismore for Tropical Fruits' four-day new year festival.

This festival marks 30 years of Tropical Fruits building, supporting and entertaining the LGBTIQ community, and to mark the occasion organisers want the wider community to come along to the opening events, the parade and soiree, in the group's hometown of "Lovemore” (Lismore).

The theme for this year is "Shine”.

This year the Sydney Dykes on Bikes group, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary, will be revving up the Pacific Highway to lead the parade in style. The parade starts at 4.30pm, with marshalling in Bridge St, North Lismore, and will go along Molesworth St to Lismore City Hall at 5pm, where a fun and fabulous soiree will be held to kick open the NYE festival.

Local Bundjalung Queen, Destiny Haz Arrived, will give a Welcome to Country at the city hall, which will be followed by live performances set to inspire and top DJs Somerville and Wilson. The parade and soiree are free and open to all.

The festival continues with the New Year's Eve party, followed on Tuesday by the pool party and recovery party.

The New Year's Eve party on Monday goes from 8pm-6am, while the following day there's a pool party at Lismore Memorial Baths from 10am-4pm, followed by the recovery party from 4pm-1.30am.