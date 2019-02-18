Tropical Fruits involved in music festivals crisis

TROPICAL Fruits is the latest music event involved in the music festival crisis in NSW.

Festival industry organisers and leaders from around NSW, including representatives from PsyFari and Mountain Sounds Festivals, both of which have recently had to close their doors, are holding a crisis meeting today to discuss the impact of the Premier's proposed new music licensing regime.

Besides representatives from music festivals located in the Byron Shire, such as Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival, representatives of smaller and regional festivals such as Tropical Fruits in Lismore are also attending.

The Northern Star has confirmed at least one person from Lismore social group The Tropical Fruits Inc is attending the meeting.

The event is organised by volunteers and members of the social group every December 29 to January 2 in Lismore as an LGTBIQ New Years event including music shows and dance parties.

The event organisers have said it brings millions of dollars into the Lismore economy within a two-week period every year.

Other smaller regional festivals represented are the Illawarra Folk Festival in Bulli and Majors Creek Festival in majors Creek.

The meeting is being held at NSW Parliament House and hosted by Greens NSW MP Cate Faehrmann and Independent member for Sydney Alex Greenwich.

The meeting was organised due to the fact that new guidelines are meant to be on effect from March 1 but there is no official information about them, as they are still being finalised.

Music NSW told a meeting on February 12 that they believe the new regulations will be 'limited' to festivals and not concerts, yet the Guidelines as currently published apply to anything containing music performed in front of 2,000 patrons, anywhere in NSW.

A ticket charge between .60c and $2 to be paid to the Department of Liquor and Gaming NSW to reimburse them for the license is also part of the new regulations.

More to come.