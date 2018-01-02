PHOTOS: Tropical Fruits cools off

RECORD crowds descended on Lismore for the annual Tropical Fruits festival with no less than 700 of them attending the pool party to kick off the New Year on Monday.

The pool party has become a popular part of the annual four-day gay, lesbian and transgender event.

Pool party organiser Brett Paradise said the event started when they realised people camping at Tropical Fruits needed somewhere to refresh.

"This is an alcohol free event where people who have been staying here can come, have a get together, relax after a big New Years Eve night and it's become really popular," Mr Paradise said.

The New Years Eve event theme was 'neon garden' and Mr Paradise said it looked amazing and the revellers were really good at matching the theme.

With four halls of DJ's with different styles, an art gallery and a cabaret there was plenty of entertainment.

David Clarke, Sydney, and his friends said the previous night's celebrations didn't finish until 6am.

"With marriage equality there is a bit more a vibe this time, it seems like there is a positive energy more so than the previous years so it's great everyone can get together and celebrate what a great year 2017 was for us," Mr Clarke said.

Mr Paradise said having had a long history of the LGBTI community coming to Lismore to escape the city there has always been a large population here.

"For 30 years Tropical Fruits has been putting on social activities and our New Years party became more popular with our family and friends further afield," he said.

"The only thing that limits the numbers is accommodation in Lismore."