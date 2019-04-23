Menu
The Thunder are behind 3-1 against the Trail Blazers. Picture: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images/AFP
Politics

Troll attacks reporter about stillborn daughter

by Jai Bednall
23rd Apr 2019 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:16 PM

The NBA community has rallied around ESPN reporter Royce Young after a Twitter troll made a disgraceful comment about his stillborn daughter.

This week marked two years since Young, who is based in Oklahoma City and covers the Thunder, and his wife Keri lost their daughter, Eva, as a result of a rare medical condition.

But after objecting to Young's coverage of the Thunder after they fell behind 3-1 to the Portland Trail Blazers in their first round NBA playoff series with a 111-98 home defeat, one social media user went somewhere that was completely unacceptable.

In an apparent response to a series of Young tweets highlighting a bad second half shooting performance by Thunder star Russell Westbrook, the troll wrote: "Don't be mad (because) Russ' daughters are alive unlike yours."

It prompted widespread disgust.

Young responded with class, writing: "I know you're just some anonymous moron on Twitter but I'd like you to know that this hurt my feelings. I know that's what you were going for and congrats, you succeeded."

His wife also took the high road, encouraging anyone who was offended to sign up to become an organ donor.

