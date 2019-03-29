Trojans turn to club legend for rugby season

Lennox Head Trojans stalwart Jamie Tredinnick is coming out of retirement in FNC rugby.

LENNOX Head will welcome back one of its most tenacious competitors when hooker Jamie Tredinnick comes out of a four-year retirement in Far North Coast rugby union tomorrow.

Tredinnick,41, has not played since the 2014 grand final loss against Wollongbar-Alstonville and will help lead a young Trojans side against Casino at Lennox Head.

He has the runs on the board at the club having played over 100 first grade games and is the only player to be part of all five of its premiership wins between 2008 and 2012.

Success followed him as a coach when he took second grade to a premiership in 2015 before he was an assistant to the first grade team who reached the grand final last season.

"I wanted to have a bit of a break from coaching this year and I'm probably as fit now as I've ever been so I thought it was a good time,” Tredinnick said.

"I might change my mind once I get into the contact and I'm sure I'll be feeling it Monday morning at work.

"We've got a very young team this season and I just want to help out where I can.”

Cricket finals have moved the game from Williams Reserve and it will now be played at Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre.

In other games, defending premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville have named a star-studded backline for its clash against Ballina at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

It will be the first time all three Damen brothers have played rugby in the same team for several years,

Ben Damen is the current NSW Country five-eighth while Dan Damen was a NSW state representative as a teenager.

Josh Damen has not been at the Pioneers for a few years and played a handful of rugby league games for Papua New Guinea in that time.

They also have former Queensland Reds and Australian rugby sevens player Alex Gibbon at centre.

Ballina will be boosted by the return of five-eighth Grant Knight who missed most of last season with the game doubling as the Dane Cupitt Shield.

Cupitt played juniors with Wollongbar before winning an Under-19 premiership with Ballina.

He died in a car accident in 2002 and the memorial day has been held for several years.

Elsewhere, Southern Cross University will take on Bangalow at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore.

New recruit Jake Creagh will add some aggression in the SCU forward pack while centre Murray Wade has plenty of experience.

Bangalow halfback Tim Cohen is captain-coach this year and they also welcome front-rower Nick Jones into the fold.

Byron Bay will take on Lismore City at the Byron Recreation Ground and Casuarina is at home against Grafton.

Lennox Head: 1. Angus Langfield, 2. Doc Tredinnick, 3. John Clark, 4. C Jones, 5. Harrison Bungate, 6. Jackson Gardnir, 7. Jack Tyndall, 8. Hayden Blair (c), 9. Abe Goldsmith, 10. Billy Goldsmith, 11. Cooper Wilson, 12. Sean Watkins,, 13. C J Jones, 14. Toby Creagh, 15. Sam Fitzgerald

Coach: Rob Fish

V

Casino: 1. Craig Connolly, 2. Luke Bowden, 3. Scott Kenny, 4. Nathan Davy, 5. Callum McLennan, 6. Theo Van De Merwe, 7. Elliott Birmingham, , 8. Marcus Cusack, 9. Kurt Russell, 10. Stephen Murchie (c), 11. Nick Benn, 12. Carl Tahatu, 13. Jake Roberts, 14. Jordan Lynes, 15. Harrison Cusack

Coach: Doug Murray

Referee: Peter Campbell

Southern Cross University: 1. Jake Creagh, 2. Pat Kelly, 3. Mitchell Bird, 4. Brad Sneath, 5. Riley Spencer, 6. Ben Miller, 7. Kirk Taylor-Brown, 8. Matt Murray, 9. Matt Anderson (c), 10. Will Hawkins, 11. Jake Henry, 12. Murray Wade, 13. Josh Wilson, 14. Tom Armstrong, 15. Matt McMullen

Coach: Harry Witt

V

Bangalow: 1. Nick Jones, 2. Lachlan Baynham, 3. Neil Moran, 4. Rob Wightman, 5. Angus Dickson, 6. John Turagabeci, 7. Josh Johns, 8. Dave Johnson, 9. Tim Cohen, 10. Jock Craigie (c), 11. Jack Bensley, 12. Alex Wadsworth, 13. Rowan Ozols, 14. Aniri Whewell, 15. Jed Erickson

Coach: Tim Cohen

Referee: Peter Brown

Byron Bay: 1. Luke Philip, 2. Andrew Teuma, 3. Jordan Elliott, 4. Alisdair Hannay, 5. Phil Hall, 6. Keith Strajnar, 7. Cooper Lau, 8. Craig Wallace (c), 9. Tom Brooks, 10. Pete Gillespie, 11. Kristian Avotins, 12. Owain Roberts, 13. Romey Vassell, 14. Olivier Delportau, 15. Jascha Saeck

Coach: Jeff Watts

V

Lismore: 1. Gavin Tulk, 2. Cameron Bryant, 3. Marcus Ellison, 4. TBA, 5. Dylan Tulk, 6. Tyler Coveney, 7. Brenden Williams (c), 8. Angus MacDougall, 9. Toby Wongkruth, 10. William Fairweather, 11. TBA, 12. Cody Johnston, 13. Sam Johnston 14. TBA, 15. Andrew Sky

Coach: Ray Taylor

Referee: Dylan Harris

Wollongbar Alstonville: 1. Matthew Wright, 2. Bill Johnston, 3. Benji Tiatia, 4. Matt Scott, 5. Josh Galbraith, 6. Austin Markwort, 7. Hamish Mould, 8. Nick Pennisi, 9. Louis Hollman, 10. Ben Damen (c), 11. Josh Damen, 12. Daniel Damen, 13. Alex Gibbon, 14. James Vidler, 15. Sam Kerry

Coach: Paul Jeffery

V

Ballina: 1. Ryan Hamilton, 2. Isaac Pratten, 3. Callum Turner, 4. Jakob O'Connor, 5. Marcus Lees, 6. Luke Kliese, 7. Brad Brown (c), 8. Stan Lolohea, 9. Nick Watson, 10. Grant Knight, 11. Terry Ferguson, 12. Siua Kolota, 13. Ant Lolohea, 14. Tupou Lolohea, 15. Tom Watson

Coach: Andrew Fraser

Referee: Matthew Clayton

Casuarina Beach: 1. Robert Beacroft, 2. Dan Heritage, 3. Bruce Somerville, 4. Elisio Tagidrau, 5. Chris Dowling, 6. Chris Luxton (c), 7. Ross Colvin, 8. Winiata Barrett, 9. Webb Lillis, 10. Rian Olivier, 11. Josh Harman, 12. Michael Coates, 13. Kai George, 14. Corey Morris, 15. Richard White

Coach: Mick Hall

V

Grafton: 1. Jordan Walker, 2. Zac Mason-Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. Jack Anderson, 5. Declan Collie, 6. Billy Whalan, 7. Codi Reti, 8. Ed McGrath, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Pala Pearce, 11. Trevor Walters, 12. Dwayne Duke, 13. Jake Harris, 14. Ryan Spies, 15. Kyle Hancock (c)

Coach: Craig Howe

Referee: Graham Cook