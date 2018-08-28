Trojans sink Byron Bay in mud

WET AND WILD: Lennox Head hooker John Young produced a big performance in the slippery conditions in the Trojans minor semi-final rugby union win on Sunday.

WET AND WILD: Lennox Head hooker John Young produced a big performance in the slippery conditions in the Trojans minor semi-final rugby union win on Sunday. John Bungate

A DETERMINED Lennox Head out-muscled Byron Bay and ran out with a 43-17 win in the Far North Coast rugby union minor semi-final at Quays Reserve, Ballina, on Sunday.

The Trojans now face long-time rivals Ballina in the preliminary final at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday.

The forwards paved the way for Lennox Head with hooker John Young, flanker Luke Mounic and second-rower Harry Bungate the standouts.

Front-rower Matt Liddle forced his way over the tryline just before the break to give his side a handy 19-3 in the wet.

Winger Marty McNamara completed a try-scoring double in the second half when he launched himself in the air to gather a cross-field kick from five-eighth Hugo Marks.

"It was a slippery affair and our forwards did a great job bringing the bigger guys to ground,” Lennox Head coach Jason McCombie said.

"We really lifted in intensity and I think that really helped in our execution.

"They had a few injuries and yellow cards but I thought we were up to it from the start.

"You could only really run on the edges of the field so we did really well to score six tries in the wet.”

The Trojans last won a premiership in 2012 and played Wollongbar-Alstonville in the 2014 grand final.

The Pioneers are one win away from a fifth straight premiership which the Trojans achieved when they did in 2008-2012.

Lennox Head were outplayed by Ballina in the final round but will fancy its chances this weekend.

"I think we can lift again and we'll have to against a team like Ballina,” McCombie said.

The season ends for Byron Bay having made semi-finals for the past four seasons.

They started to take shape in the second half of the season with centre Harvey Bell and second-rower Jack Cooke at the helm.

Centre Jascha Saeck and No 8 Craig Wallace started the year as co-captains but missed a lot of rugby with injuries.

In other games Sunday, Mullumbimby had a 32-17 win over Byron Bay in the reserve grade minor semi-final.

Kyogle produced a 22-12 win over Tenterfield in the President's Cup competition.