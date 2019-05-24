Trojans settle on Billy at five-eighth

BACK AT PIVOT: Lennox Head's Billy Goldsmith will spend the rest of the season at five-eighth for the Trojans in Far North Coast rugby union.

ENIGMATIC Lennox Head five-eighth Billy Goldsmith looks set to stay in the position for the rest of the season in Far North Coast rugby union.

Goldsmith has switched between the centres and five-eighth with Hugo Marks and has also spent time at fullback in recent years.

He won the FNC best and fairest in 2016 but has spent more time in second grade since then before linking up with his brother Abe Goldsmith at halfback.

The Trojans will take on Lismore City tomorrow with the game doubling as the club's 20-year-anniversary celebration at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

"We think five-eighth suits Billy's style and he has a good combination with his brother,” assistant coach Paul Crozier said.

"Hugo can organise things out wide and straighten us up when he has too.

"Callum Jones is outside him and he's probably been our best player in the backline this season; we're lucky to have all three of them together.”

Crozier was part of the Trojans team that beat Lismore in the 2011 grand final.

Lennox Head also had a premiership win over City in 2008 before some fiery clashes in the seasons that followed.

The Trojans are almost unrecognisable from those days with the new squad built around youth.

"We're really happy with how they're going; we travelled down to Grafton last weekend with 25 players and won both grades,” Crozier said.

"They're all working for each other and the biggest thing now is they don't slacken off against Lismore.

"They were the first team we played against when we came in 20 years ago so it's pretty fitting.”

Crozier said he expected to see former premiership winners Jeff Wilson and Sam Stewart return to the field at some point today.

Wilson and Stewart were NSW Country representatives during their time at Lennox Head and a big part of the club's five straight prem-ierships from 2008 to 2012.

"I think there will definitely be some guys on the bench in both games that people haven't seen for a while,” Crozier said.

"Anyone involved in the club from the past 20 years is welcome to attend and we'll have food trucks and live music after the game.

"It's not a ticketed event so it will all be pretty informal and a good chance to celebrate together.”

In other games:

Wollongbar-Alstonville travels to take on Casuarina in a top-of-the-table clash on the Tweed Coast.

Byron Bay host Ballina at the Byron Recreation Ground.

Southern Cross University has a tough road trip to Grafton.

The Casino and Bangalow game has been postponed due to all the Beef Week activities.

Points ladder: Casuarina 33, Wollongbar 30, Lennox Head 25, Ballina 21, Byron Bay 17, Grafton 17, Casino 13, Bangalow 9, Southern Cross University 5, Lismore City 0.

Lennox Head: 1 Angus Langfield, 2 John Young, 3 John Clark, 4 Jacob Carter 5 Callum Jones, 6 Sam Dwyer, 7 Jack Tyndall, 8 Hayden Blair (c), 9 Abe Goldsmith, 10 Billy Goldsmith, 11 Rhys Tatum, 12 Hugo Marks, 13 Callum S Jones, 14 Martin McNamara, 15 Sam Fitzgerald. Coach: Paul Fish.

Lismore: 1 Gavin Tulk, 2 Nathan Carbery, 3 Marcus Ellison, 4 Ben Carroll, 5 Jathan Von Bratt, 6 Tyler Coveney, 7 Dylan Tulk, 8 Angus MacDougall, 9 Jack Everingham, 10 William Fairweather, 11 Sam Johnston, 12 James Grubb, 13 Brenden Williams (c), 14 Jake Lennon, 15 Andrew Sky. Coach: Ray Taylor.

Referee: Brady Fuhrmann.

Byron Bay: 1 Jordan Elliott, 2 Dan Morgan, 3 Will Aisake, 4 Ed Randall, 5 Jimmy Wahoo, 6 Cooper Lau, 7 Ben Wood, 8 Craig Wallace (c), 9 Tom Brooks, 10 Pete Gillespie, 11 Blake Whittakar, 12 Jascha Saeck, 13 Romey Vassell, 14 Mark Howard, 15 James Boozer. Coach: Jeff Watt.

Ballina: 1 Isaac Pratten, 2 Siaosi Ofalanga, 3 Callum Turner, 4 Marcus Lees, 5 Jakob O'Connor, 6 Callan Vanderstok, 7 Luke Kliese, 8 Brad Brown (c), 9 Beau Clarke, 10 Nick Brydon, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Siosuia Koloto, 13 Tupou Lolohea, 14 Leigh Foster, 15 Luke Simpson. Coach: Chris Hickey.

Referee: Peter Brown.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Bruce Somerville, 2 Dan Heritage (c), 3 Abraham Buatava, 4 Chris Dowling, 5 Elisio Tagidrau, 6 Trent Ryan, 7 Ross Colvin, 8 Mitch Planten, 9 Webb Lillis, 10 Vitori Buatava, 11 Josh Harman, 12 Rian Olivier, 13 Kai George, 14 Michael Coates, 15 Luke Gyory. Coach: Mick Hall.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Matt Wright, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Jaiden Reginato, 4 Matt Scott, 5 Josh Galbraith, 6 Vincent Chee, 7 Austin Markwort, 8 Nick Pennisi, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen (c), 11 Angus Thearle, 12 Nathaniel Regueira, 13 Alex Gibbon, 14 James Vidler, 15 Sam Kerry. Coach: Paul Jeffery.

Referee: Will Palmer.

Grafton: 1 Jack Anderson, 2 Zac Mason-Gale, 3 Dan Blackman, 4 Declan Collie, 5 Nick Collie, 6 Billy Whalan, 7 Tom Tanner, 8 Ed McGrath, 9 Dom Bullock, 10 Adam Smidt, 11 Luke Worthing, 12 Jake Harris, 13 Dwayne Duke, 14 Ryan Spies, 15 Kyle Hancock (c). Coach: Craig Howe.

Southern Cross University: 1 Jacob Creagh, 2 Pat Kelly, 3 Mitchell Bird, 4 Riley Spencer, 5 Dean Buchanan, 6 Isaac Penford, 7 Kirk Taylor-Brown, 8 Matt Murray, 9 Matt Anderson (c), 10 Will Hawkins, 11 Rhys Harrison, 12 Pat Wilton, 13 Murray Wade, 14 Jake Henry, 15 Michael McMullen. Coach: Harry Witt.

Referee: James McElligott.