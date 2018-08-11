Trojans' rely on young guns in FNC rugby

POWER PLUS: Lennox Head No 8 Jonathan Huddy on the run against Lismore in a previous game.

POWER PLUS: Lennox Head No 8 Jonathan Huddy on the run against Lismore in a previous game. John Bungate

TEENAGE forwards Jono Huddy and Luke Mounic have played key roles for Lennox Head in Far North Coast rugby union this season.

They are two of only four players still running around in the forward pack from the first game in April.

The pair have played most games this season, with the forward pack starting to take shape as they prepare for a sudden-death semi-final in a fortnight.

The Trojans are third on the ladder and have their final home game against Lismore City at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head, today.

"I don't think we've reached our potential yet and we've been working all year towards getting our best team on the paddock,” Lennox Head coach Jason McCombie said.

"We've probably only had a couple of guys that have played out the whole season but all our forwards are available this week.

"Now is the time we need to start lifting our standards and play the way we want to play.”

The Trojans have one of the strongest backlines in the competition but will be missing five-eighth Hugo Marks, who is away with work commitments.

It gives Blake Miles a chance to fill in and play alongside his older brother Curtis while another set of brothers have been playing in the forward pack in recent weeks.

Hooker Connor Blair returned from England in June while his younger brother Hayden has been consistent at No8.

"Connor has come back a different person and the style he's been playing overseas has really helped us,” McCombie said.

"He has done a lot of scrum work over there and his brother is another great young player coming through.

"Our backline will just about be set when we put Hugo back in there.”

Lismore have a young backline but have plenty of experience in the forwards with the likes of front-rower Gavin Tulk, second-rower Ben Briggs and No8 Nigel Marshall.

Flanker Tyler Conveney continues to impress while teenage second-rower Dylan Tulk is playing his second run-on game with his father Gavin.

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games today:

Wollongbar-Alstonville takes on Byron Bay at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

SCU plays Casino at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore.

Bangalow hosts Casuarina at Schultz Oval, Bangalow.

Lennox Head: 1 Mathew Liddle, 2 Connor Blair, 3 Curtis Miles, 4 Mackenzie Win- chester, 5 Jono Huddy, 6 Luke Mounic,

7 Hayden Blair, 8 Daniel Alley, 9 Abe Goldsmith, 10 Blake Miles, 11 Paul Gillan,

12 Zac Beecher, 13 Brad Lees (c), 14 Martin McNamara, 15 Paul Crozier. Coach: Jason McCombie.

Lismore: 1 Greg Martin, 2 Cameron Bryant, 3 Gavin Tulk, 4 Dylan Tulk,

5 Ben Briggs, 6 Stephen Prosser,

7 Tyler Coveney, 8 Nigel Marshall,

9 Will Fairweather, 10 TBA, 11 Jack Everingham, 12 Brenden Williams (c),

13 Rory Richardson, 14 Toby Wongkruth, 15 Nick McLaren. Coach: Ray Taylor.

Referee: Matthew Clayton.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Brandan Whitney, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Benji Tiatia,

4 Matt Scott, 5 Josh Galbraith, 6 Nick Pennisi, 7 Hamish Mould, 8 Austin Markwort, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen (c), 11 Connor Storck, 12 George Toomey, 13 Matt Nean, 14 James Vidler,

15 Sam Kerry. Coach: Ern Sandral.

Byron Bay: 1 Luke Phillip, 2 Josh Smith,

3 Charles Woollard, 4 Joffrey Common,

5 Jack Cooke, 6 William Rudkin, 7 Bedwyr Davies, 8 Evan Mallory, 9 Luke Sullivan,

10 James Bulmer, 11 James Boozer,

12 Harvey Bell (c), 13 Jordan Foster,

14 Hamish Rowland, 15 James Oakley. Coach: Jeff Watt.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Southern Cross University: 1 Pat Kelly, 2 Isaac Penfold, 3 Mitch Bird, 4 Riley Spencer, 5 Ben Prozinski, 6 Pat Wilton,

7 Kirk Taylor Brown, 8 Matt Murray,

9 Matt Anderson (c), 10 Will Hawkins,

11 Jake Henry, 12 Matt McMullen, 13 Kaya Fraser-Wardle,14 Kurt Creighton, 15 Mick McMullen. Coach: Josh Condon.

Casino: 1 Blake Birmingham (c), 2 Anthony Butta, 3 Scott Kenny, 4 Nathan Davy, 5 Callum McLennan, 6 Josh Fuller,

7 Elliott Birmingham, 8 Marcus Cusack,

9 Ben Collison, 10 Stephen Murchie,

11 Jason Birney, 12 Glen Pollard, 13 Rusiate Loganimasi, 14 Saimoni Rokowaqa, 15 Harrison Cusack. Coach: Doug Murray.

Referee: Peter Brown.

Bangalow: 1 Sam Rawsthorne, 2 Robbie Collinson, 3 Simeli Miranalasekula, 4 Jock Craigie, 5 John Turagabeci, 6 Isaac Hill,

7 Omar Sella, 8 Dan Rollinson (c),

9 James Burns, 10 Ryan Duffy, 11 Benson Lockyer, 12 Tom Slater, 13 Vincent Young, 14 Clayton Ramirez, 15 Chris Bleakley. Coach: Marty Clapp.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Adam Parlby,

2 Daniel Heritage (c), 3 Robert Beacroft,

4 Jack Pick, 5 Arthur Blin, 6 Geoff Wallace, 7 James McMahon, 8 Timoci Rokosuka, 9 Matt Burgess, 10 Vitori Buatava, 11 Jaden Wakefield, 12 Webb Lillis, 13 Graham Dodge, 14 Jordan Reed, 15 Nathan Croft. Coach: Adam Leach.

Referee: Allan Thomas.

Bye: Ballina.