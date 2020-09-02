Trojan juniors win a reprieve from club’s home ground ban

JUNIORS EXEMPT: While Lennox Head Rugby Union Club seniors cannot hold home games their juniors in the U7 to U12 have been granted an exemption. Photo: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

AFTER poor spectator behaviour led to a Northern Rivers sporting club being banned form holding home games, it's juniors have been given an exemption.

Last month in a shock decision the Far North Coast Rugby Union board told Lennox Head rugby club it would no longer be allowed to host any home games for the rest of the season.

But now the FNCRU board has said the Trojans juniors playing in the U7s to U12s will be allowed to play at home.

Lennox Head Trojans' president, Kel Langfield, said it was good news the younger players would no longer be affected by the ban.

He said last month the ban was "due to ongoing issues with spectator behaviour late on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons".

"We are pleased that the younger age groups who are not directly related to the issue in questions are allowed to come and play at home again, this is a positive outcome," he said.

"Now the club is looking at it plans for 2021 to make improvements regarding spectator and sporting management."

Langfield said the club was calling on supporters to remember their behaviour could have a wider impact on players and the club.

"We are asking people when they come to support the club, no matter the level of playing that they do so respectfully," he said,

"Lennox Head has a strong supporter base and we get strong home and away crowds and we need them to remember this."

FNCRU spokesman Wayne Millane said it's all about respect for the game and that younger players look up to senior players as role models.

"It's good that the younger players can now enjoy home games," he said.

"The club and Kel have been doing a really great job with their younger players."

RUGBY UNION RESULTS

Round 7 - 29th August 2020

First Grade

Ballina 46 (Samisoni Yamai 4, Sam Giltrap, Joel Noble, Anthony Lolohea tries, Sam Giltrap 4 conversions, penalty goal) d Wollongbar 45 (Steven Mison 2, Sam Kerry 2, Bill Johnston, James Vidler tries, Sam Kerry 6 conversions, penalty goal)

Half Time: Ballina 24 - Wollongbar 24

Lennox Head 35 (Callum S Jones 3, Zak Condon, Dylan McKissock tries, Kel Sheather 5 conversions) d Bangalow 18 (Penalty try, Will Latham try, Blake Neilsen 2 penalty goals)

Half Time: Lennox 14 - Bangalow 11

Casuarina 66 (Casey Calder 5, Trent Ryan, Tom Tanner, Mikaere Penetito, Sam Harrison, Graham Dodge tries, Jay Younger 5, David Van den Boom 2, Sam Harrison conversions) d Casino 2 (Josef Lalabalavu 2, Stephen Murchie, Ben Collison tries, Jayden Torrens 2, Stephen Murchie conversions)

Half Time: Casuarina 45 - Casino 7

Grafton 47 (Jake Martin 2, Jack Anderson, James Hughes, Ed McGrath, Kyle Hancock, Ethan Meyer-Creighton tries, Kyle Hancock 6 conversions) d Lismore 7 (Adam Rodd try & conversion)

Half Time: Grafton 29 - Lismore 0

Point Score

Ballina 31, Lennox 31, Wollongbar 28, Casuarina 22, Bangalow 15, Grafton 12, Casino 7, Lismore 1

Reserve Grade

Casino 19 d Casuarina 12

Ballina 14 d Wollongbar 5

Lennox Head 52 d Mullumbimby 0

Grafton 57 d Lismore 26

Under 18's

Kyogle 31 d Ballina 26

Casino 27 d Casuarina 22

Women's

Evans River 22 d Lismore 12

Ballina 29 d Wollongbar 0

Casino 5 draw Lennox Head 5

Presidents Cup

Evans River 15 d SCU 12

Iluka 17 d Richmond Range 14

Byron Bay 45 d Kyogle 17