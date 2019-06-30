Trojan effort from Callum

BILLY ON THE BOIL: Lennox Head five-eighth Billy Goldsmith in action against SCU on Saturday.

LENNOX Head centre Callum Jones finished with four tries as the Trojans ran away with a 31-5 win over Southern Cross University in Far North Coast rugby union on Saturday.

It took his tally to 11 tries for the season and he almost bagged a fifth on the day when fullback Sam Fitzgerald slipped over chasing a kick before turning around to plant the ball down with Jones behind him.

There was some extra spice with SCU coach and former Lennox Head flanker Harry Witt alleging dirty tactics had been used by his old club in their first encounter this season.

Witt stood by his comments while Lennox Head coach Rob Fish tried to use it as motivation.

"We knew it was going to be tough and I probably need to thank Harry for riling the boys up,” Fish said.

"It didn't do us any harm and I hoped that might have got them up for a win.

"We tried to play a bigger forward pack today and I think that worked.

"SCU did really well holding us out in the first half and full credit to them for that.”

The Gold Rats opened the scoring when second-rower Riley Spencer found a gap out wide.

Lennox took a 7-5 lead into the second half and it looked like once they scored the floodgates might open.

It took some individual brilliance from five-eighth Billy Goldsmith to thread a kick through for Jones before his third try gave them a 21-5 buffer.

Fitzgerald scored the next one before Jones ran in his fourth courtesy of the ball-playing efforts of second-rower Jacob Carter on full-time.

SCU has the makings of a decent side with flankers Hamish Millane and Johnson Porykali getting through plenty of work.

Halfback Matt Anderson had a big game while five-eighth Will Hawkins had some nice touches and will only get better.

Hawkins was yellow-carded for a ruck infringement in the first half and could be vital going forward with an improving kicking game.

"I didn't think we were going to get the bonus point but we rolled a few tries in at the end ,” Fish said.

"We don't have anyone in the team over 25 so it certainly gives us something to build on for the next few years.”

In other games:

Casino beat Byron Bay for the second time this season with a 34-15 win at Albert Park, Casino.

Wollongbar-Alstonville belted Grafton 75-5 at Grafton Rugby Park.

Casuarina had a convincing 40-10 win over Bangalow at Lofts Oval, Brunswick Heads.

The game between Ballina and Lismore scheduled for Lismore Rugby Park was washed out.

SCOREBOARD

Lennox Head 31 (Callum S Jones 4, Sam Fitzgerald tries, Billy Goldsmith 3 conversions) d Southern Cross University 5 (Riley Spencer try). Half-time: 7-5.

Casino 34 (Wilson Lovokuro 2, Harrison Cusack, Josef Lalabalavu tries; Harrison Cusack 4 conversions 2 penalty goals) d Byron Bay 15 (Daniel Morgan, Craig Wallace tries; Peter Gillespie conversion, penalty goal). Half-time: 20-0.

Wollongbar-Alstonville 75 (James Vidler 2, Bill Johnston 2, Lloyd Morgan 2, Matt Scott, Josh Galbraith, Justyn Keir, Ben Damen, Daniel Damen tries; Sam Kerry 10 conversions) d Grafton 5 (Billy Whalan try). Half-time: 28-0.

Casuarina Beach 40 (Elisio Tagidrau 2, Chris Dowling, Kai George, Rian Olivier, Richard White tries; Webb Lillis 5 conversions) d Bangalow 10 (Ben Farrow try; Dan Hill conversion; Ben Farrow penalty goal). Half-time: 19-3.

Lismore v Ballina: Match postponed due to ground closure.

Pointscore: Wollongbar 60, Lennox Head 44, Casuarina 41, Ballina 36, Byron Bay 34, Grafton 29, Casino 29, SCU 14, Bangalow 11, Lismore 7.

Next round on Saturday: Casuarina Beach v SCU, Byron Bay v Bangalow, Wollongbar-Alstonville v Casino, Ballina v Lennox Head, Lismore v Grafton.

Reserve grade: Wollongbar 73 d Grafton 0, Mullumbimby 59 d Casuarina 0, Lennox Head 30 d Southern Cross University 0.

Women's sevens: Wollongbar 77 d Grafton 5, Evans River 25 d SCU 10, Casino 30 d Byron Bay 0.

Next round: Byron Bay v Yamba, Evans River v Ballina, Wollongbar- Alstonville v Casino.

President's Cup: Ballina 34 d Tenterfield 19, Iluka 17 d Grafton 14, Evans River v Kyogle postponed.

Next round: Kyogle v Yamba, Ballina v Evans River, Iluka v Tenterfield.