Trivia lovers quizzed for a good cause

THE Byron Bay Golf Club will be holding a Trivia Night as a Lismore flood relief fundraiser tomorrow night.

The club have said they will be donating to Lifeline who will redirect money to Lismore flood victims.

Donations will be collected from 6.30pm with Trivia starting at 7pm.

The kitchen will be open for dinner if your team wanted to come early to eat.

Trvia Night: Lismore Flood Relief Fundraiser

Thurday April 13 from 6.30pm

Free entry

Prizes

Teams of six maximum.

Byron Bay Golf Club, 62 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay.