Trivago in hot water after shock confession

Screen grab of the Trivago TV advert that has misled people. Picture: Supplied

Screen grab of the Trivago TV advert that has misled people. Picture: Supplied

Trivago could face a fine of $10 million or more after admitting it misled Australian consumers in as many as 400,000 TV ads by falsely claiming highlighted hotel deals were the best price.

It has also confessed to displaying dodgy discounts by comparing prices between standard and luxury rooms without telling users.

Trivago's business is based on aggregating offers from different booking websites, which pay when a consumer clicks on their deal. Based in Dusseldorf, Germany, its global revenue for the first nine months of 2018 was $1.15 billion.

A screen grab of the Trivago TV advert that has misled people. The actor is in no way responsible for the breaches of law. Picture: Supplied

Trivago Girl Gabrielle Miller pictured in Trivago Deal Advertisements. She is in no way responsible for the breaches of law. Picture: Supplied

That income came from 560 million click-throughs. Australia is one of its biggest markets outside Europe and the US.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission filed action against Trivago in the Federal Court in August and the admissions revealed today by News Corp Australia are to the ACCC's two key accusations.

In a document obtained by News from the court, Trivago says its "lowest rate statements may have caused some consumers to form an erroneous belief that the initial search page offers were the lowest rates" when in truth there may have been cheaper offers in a "more deals" section.

In the document, filed on Tuesday, Trivago then admits it "engaged in conduct in contravention" of two sections of consumer law.

THE ACCUSATIONS

The ACCC had accused Trivago of making dodgy savings claims by comparing some providers' prices for luxury rooms with others' prices for standard rooms.

The luxury room was presented in red with a "strike-through price" above another site's standard room "top position offer" in green.

The ACCC has accused Trivago of making dodgy savings claims. The actor involved in their advertising is in no way responsible for any breaches of law. Picture: Supplied

In its response to the ACCC's claims, Trivago says "by displaying the strike-through price next to the top position offer in the form it was displayed either on its own or in conjunction with the percentage savings box … Trivago may have caused some consumers to form an erroneous belief that the top position offer and the strike-through price were offers for rooms in the same room category".

Trivago then admits, again, to breaching multiple breaches of consumer law.

While Trivago denies further allegations by the ACCC, it has made changes to its slide that include telling users its results rankings are influenced by "the compensation paid by the booking site".

Consumer law expert Josh Simons of legal firm Thomson Geer said "financial penalties of $10 million or more are possible given the number of consumers potentially affected by Trivago's conduct".

Trivago pulls together hotel deals from around the globe and offers customers the best possible price. Picture: News Corp Australia

The ACCC filed its court action in August and the two sides entered formal mediation in September.

It is due to return to court for a case management hearing on December 14 in Melbourne.

Despite its popularity, Trivago loses money.

It was $20 million in the red for the first nine months of 2018. In October the company told investors it had set aside money to pay for a possible penalty.

Trivago did not respond to News Corp Australia's request for comment yesterday.

Follow this reporter's work on Facebook or Twitter