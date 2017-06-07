Triumph and heartbreak in lifesaving campaign

Paige Humphreys from Bora Ridge in the sunflower field outside Casino.

IT has been a week of highs and lows for the Humphreys family who received a 'kick in the guts' after being tantalising close to booking flights and heading overseas for a lifesaving operation.

Following renewed media interest in Andrew Humphreys' campaign to raise enough money to fly his daughter Paige to America for meso-rex bypass surgery, donations started pouring in with $12000 raised in 12 hours.

On top of this the hospital in Chicago lowered the cost by a total of $80,000 all bringing their initial fund raising target closer and closer.

"We were ecstatic about that because we were then only $10,000 away from our target for the surgery," Mr Humphreys said.

An anonymous donation of $200,000 seemed like the golden moment after years of agonising efforts to resolve the medical tragedy intensified by four years of misdiagnosis.

"By the time we had read an article online there were 58 messages open all for the GoFundMe."

"Paige and I sat there and they just kept popping up and we were really excited."

"We woke up in the morning and there were 129 donations since midnight.

"We had a little bit of a family celebration," Mr Humphreys said.

"We had more money than was needed for the surgery."

Then in a crushing blow, news came back from the three-person team that had been working tirelessly to find a flight that could handle the air pressure required to ensure Paige's veins did not burst in-flight.

No combination of aircraft, medical escort teams and operators could take her, leaving only an air ambulance or private charter with suitable cabin pressure as the last resort.

"Despite all the changes we now have only 30 days to do it as the 'hospital special' only runs for 30 days," he said.

"Because it started in a hospital, because the condition was worsened with a misdiagnosis, and because it is doubtful that any operation in Australia will be successful, we just want them (Australian Government) to stick her on a air ambulance and get her over there," Mr Humphreys said.

The family have now renewed their efforts making it Australia's largest medical fundraising campaign for a single patient according to Andrew Humphreys, with a total target now sitting at $560,000.

Total donations are presently $342,344 leaving the target of $218,000.

Unfortunately, Paige cannot spend 24 days at sea making sea travel not a viable option.

To donate go to the "Send Paige to Dr Superman" gofundme page to view her petition and crowdfunding links.