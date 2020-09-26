Triple wave of victory crowns

CHAMPION WAVERIDER: Leihani Kaloha Zoric (Byron Bay) put on an exciting display of surfing in the Under-12 Girls division to post an excellent 8.33 wave and win the final. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

A TRIO of Northern Rivers surfers beat all-comers to take their age division crowns at Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

During day one of the 2020 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp Series, Max Mcgillivray (Evans Head), Juniper Harper (Lennox Head) and Leihani Kaloha Zoric (Byron Bay) showed massive talent at the highly competitive event featuring 70 of the country’s best young waveriders.

Max made his trip south worthwhile, taking out the U14 Boys division with a dominant performance.

MARVELLOUS MAX: Evans Head surfer Max McGillivray was lightning fast to take out the Under-14 Boys division at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

The lightning-fast natural-footer shone in the small conditions posting a respectable 13.10 two-wave heat total to gain the win ahead of local competitor Will Martin (Coffs Harbour) who finished in the runner-up position

Juniper showed she had gained more momentum since taking out the 2020 Havaianas NSW Grommet Titles at Maroubra Beach, taking out the U14 Girls division at Park Beach.

SURF'S UP: Once again Lennox Head surfer Juniper Harper managed to overcome local rival Ocea Curtis to claim a title, this time it was the Under-14 Girls division of the Surf Groms at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

Much like the aforementioned Grommet Titles, Juniper and fellow Lennox Head surfer Ocea Curtis went neck-and-neck with both girls trading off a handful of impressive snaps to finish first and second respectively.

Meanwhile, Leihani Kaloha Zoric (Byron Bay) put on an exciting display of surfing in the U12 Girls division, finding a handful of rare, long-running righthanders to post an excellent 8.33 wave and gain the upper hand in the final.

Leihani is expected to compete again on Sunday in the U10 Girls division.

With the current NSW Health recommendations in relation to community sport, Surfing NSW has implemented regional boundaries for Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps for each respective event location.

Surfing NSW requires all competitors to complete a survey on your health status and where they have been 14-days prior to competition.

Results:

Under-14 Boys

1 – Max Mcgillivray (Evans Head)

2 – Will Martin (Coffs Harbour)

3 – Lachlan Arghyros (Kingscliff)

4 – Creed Smart (Sawtell)

Under-14 Girls

1 – Juniper Harper (Lennox Head)

2 – Ocea Curtis (Lennox Head)

3 – Nina Lawson (Scotts Head)

4 – Ava Arghyros (Kingscliff)

Under-12 Girls

1 – Leihani Kaloha Zoric (Byron Bay)

2 – Avalon Enfield (Port Macquarie)

3 – Matilda Parkhouse (Stuarts Point)

4 – Madeline Schomberg (Bonville)

Woolworths Fresh Wave Award – Ava Arghyros (Kingscliff)

Pic’s Peanut Butter Star Performer Award – Creed Smart (Sawtell)