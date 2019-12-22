Triple treat for teams in T20 comp

Action between Cudgen and Tintenbar-East Ballina in the first round of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League T20 competition on Saturday. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CASINO, Cudgen and Pottsville won both its games in the first round of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 cricket competition on Saturday.

Opening batsman Charles Mitchell was the star of the show again for Casino with his second century in as many weeks.

Mitchell is the leading run-scorer in the competition and has now scored three hundreds this season.

The 17-year-old has also scored three half centuries on his way to a total of 631 runs with Pottsville captain Jayden Hoare his nearest rival on 338 runs.

Mitchell’s highest score of 133 against Cudgen is the most impressive considering it was in a run chase against the best bowling attack in the competition.

His latest effort of 108 set up a comfortable 65-run over Murwillumbah at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

He also top-scored with 38 runs to guide his side to 7-148 in its first game against Lismore Workers.

Fast bowler Mark Mison took 3-11 with Workers restricted to 9-99 after its 20 overs.

In other games, Cudgen captain Caleb Ziebell top-scored for his side in wins over Marist Brothers and Tintenbar-East Ballina at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

He scored 41 runs from as many balls in a 30-run win over Tintenbar-East Ballina.

Ziebell, a NSW Country all-rounder, also contributed with the ball taking 4-1 after scoring 26 in a 40-run win over Brothers.

They bowled Brothers out for just 59 after they were restricted to 6-99 in a low scoring game.

Fast bowler Jordan Salkled enjoyed more success against Cudgen taking 3-25 from his four overs.

He had a four-wicket haul when Brothers defeated Cudgen in a two-day game earlier this month.

Elsewhere, a half century to Hoare proved the difference in Pottsville’s 23-run win over Lennox Head at Hill Park, Wollongbar.

Hoare scored 52 runs from opening bat to get his side to 7-148.

Despite efforts from big-hitting batsman Mark Denmeade (27) and opening bat Angus Callan (25), the Pirates could only muster 125 in reply.

Pottsville was under pressure early against Alstonville at 3-12 after Hoare was bowled by all-rounder Steve Robb for a golden duck.

A determined effort from Jamie Bennett (32) and all-rounder Ryan McCloy (34) helped them to a competitive 120.

McCloy took two wickets with Alstonville finishing 13-runs short on 8-107.