Triple treat for Kyogle champion

FLYING HIGH: Dean Ferris on his way to winning the MX Nationals series for a third straight year at the weekend. Contributed

KYOGLE motocross champion Dean Ferris has officially won the MX Nationals title for a third straight year after a dominating performance at Gladstone.

Ferris has won almost every race this season in his MX1 division and seals the win with one round still to come on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

The 28-year-old has been near unbeatable since returning from Europe at the end of the 2015 season and has dominated the domestic motocross scene.

He finished the weekend with a clean sweep and has won both his races during several rounds over the course of the season.

For the first time in several rounds, he won the Superpole event with the fastest qualifying lap and a strong performance was all that was required to keep top spot.

After some short celebrations with his CDR Yamaha team, he was selected for race two and was back on the bike making it nine straight wins and one of the most commanding championship surges Australian motocross has had in recent years.

"My plan was to just keep doing things as I had been doing them and nothing really changed despite the fact there was a championship on the line,” Ferris said.

"Maybe the biggest thing for me was that I actually won Superpole, as I have been pretty ordinary in those things this year, so it was good to get a good lap in and get a little boost going into the first moto.

"But overall, this year has been a dream for me and it's been awesome to work with some great people and companies that support me.

"It's also good to have plenty of friends and family who made the trip up from Kyogle to be here for me. It means a lot.

"My partner Renae has to put up with a lot as I can get pretty intense at times and she does a great job looking after our little family. I love that she is a part of my life.

"The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team are the best in the business and everyone works so hard and are so determined to succeed that it motivates me to work with them.”