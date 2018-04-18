Triple treat for Cudgen lifesaver

TRIFECTA: Cudgen competitor Lilly O'Sullivan has won three gold medals at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships at Scarborough Beach in Western Australia.

FAR North Coast competitor Lily O'Sullivan has won three gold medals at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships at Scarborough Beach in Western Australia.

It has already been a stellar season for the Cudgen teenager and she now has three Australian medals on her first attempt at a national level.

After dominating at NSW Country and State Level this summer O'Sullivan stepped up to win the Under-14 ironwoman, board race, and swim events.

It was a performance that didn't surprise Cudgen coach Scott McCartney who mentors a highly talented group of water athletes who have been the dominant performers from the FNC branch.

"I was delighted to see Lily's results and it's absolutely fantastic to see that all of her huge efforts while training have been rewarded,” McCartney said.

"Lily treats every session like an Aussie final so when she gets on the start line it's nothing new for her.

"She wants to beat anyone and is always striving to improve and is always focused on how she can improve.”

Cudgen are no strangers to gold medals with McCartney going into the event as the NSW State champion in the open board rescue with Luke Chaffer.

Olissa Onley was the NSW gold medallist in the Under-15 2km beach run.

Meanwhile, New South Wales is making its mark in the competition with a number of Sydney competitors among the medal winners.

North Cronulla flier Lucy Flanagan who is a double gold medallist after her wins in the Under14 Beach Flags and Sprint events.

Flanagan showed her speed in the pure sprint to down Kiara Rychvalsky (Maroochydore), and Coogee's Ruby Thomasyu.

Coogee's Holly Abbey also impressed on the sand winning the Under-15 female beach flag event.

She was a finalist in the beach sprint, and combined with Annabelle Wendler, Ruby Thomasyu and Elizabeth Tanner to finish with a silver medal in the Under-15 beach relay.

It was a good weekend for Swansea Belmont young guns Nicolas Stoddart and Saxon Coates.

Stoddart added to his trophy collection by taking out the Under-15 board title (after claiming gold the previous season), and was a semi-finalist in the Ironman.