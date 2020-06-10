Triple threat as trainers turn attention to Lismore

Emily Atkinson will ride Dark Image for Ballina trainer Sean Hendry at Lismore on Thursday.

THREE last start winners could be lining up in Thursday’s $20,000 Biztax Lismore Benchmark 66 Handicap (1400m) at Lismore.

Macchina Volante, Dark Image and Lucap have all won their last starts for their respective trainers, Lucap as late as Monday at Ballina where Ben Looker stalked the favourite, Viking Raid, and then finished over the top of the Stephen Lee-trained frontrunner to post his first victory for his new stable.

Lucap had been prepared by Scott Morrisey but was transferred to Daniel Bowen’s stable in April and was having just his fourth run for his new Lismore stable on Monday.

That Bowen is backing Lucap up means his newest arrival pulled up so well after his victory.

Lucap was the third of four winners on the day for Ben Looker as well although Looker will ride Simply Sacred for Murwillumbah trainer Edward O’Rourke in the Biztax B66.

Looker also rode a winner for O’Rourke on Monday as well, partnering Group Think to victory in a 1590 Class 1 and Maiden Plate.

It was the fourth of four winners on the day for Looker, which saw him shoot up the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey’s premiership.

Looker now sits third on that table with 26 wins, one behind Belinda Hodder (27) but 19 behind his good mate, Matthew McGuren (45).

McGuren will ride Lucap for Bowen as he moves toward another NRRA title.

Meanwhile, Emily Atkinson will ride another of the last start winners in the Biztax Open, Dark Image for Ballina trainer Sean Hendry.

The eight-year-old gelding is chasing a sixth career win at his 58th start.

He has been freshened for this since winning at Lismore on May 9 when successful in a Benchmark 58 1400m at Lismore.

He has won two of his six starts at the track too.

At this stage Macchina Volante doesn’t have a jockey.

Murwillumbah trainer Stewart Campbell prepares the three-year-old gelding son of Hinchinbrook and great success since he arrived in his stable earlier this year.

Previously trained by Peter Robl Macchina Volante had his first run for Campbell at Grafton on March 3 when seventh.

He then won at his new home Murwillumbah track on March 23 before going for a 10 week spell.

Returning on May 31 he was a good winner at home.

He’s now won two of his five starts and will start from barrier five on Thursday.