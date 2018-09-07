Triple J's King of Air DJing is a Lismore student

SCU student Harry Jowsey (front left), Australia's Best Air DJ as crowned last week by Triple J, with friends enjoying his VIP experience at Listen Out Festival.

"RING-a-ding-ding

You've got The King!"

With those words, Lismore student Harry Jowsey, 19, became the darling of Triple J and the indisputable King of Air DJing in Australia.

Triple J presenters Veronica and Lewis run a competition last week where listeners would submit a short video of themselves air DJing for a chance to win five VIP tickets to Listen Out Festival.

Australian DJ Bauer was in the studio last week with Veronica and Lewis to surprise Harry with the news he had won the national competition.

When answering the call, Harry dropped the ring-a-ding-ding line and from them on triple j could not get enough of the SCU Business and Arts student.

The video of the call has been seen more than 130 thousand times on Triple J's Facebook page.

Originally from Yeppoon in Queensland, Jowsey said he is still recovering from a wild weekend in Brisbane, and confirmed the now famous two-liner is one of the ways he generally answers the phone.

"I've got a few ways to answer the phone, usually to my friends," he said.

"Triple J called from a blocked number and usually my parents call me from a blocked number so i thought it was going to be either my mum or a telemarketer."

Jowsey said he was not expecting for his video to win him the tickets to the festival.

Asked for the best part of the whole experience, the student was the happiest about his chat to Triple J and their guest, DJ Bauer.

"The most enjoyable part of the whole thing was that phone call and having a chat to Bauer."

"When I went to the festival we all got pulled by undercover cops, and we were having a chat to them. This female cop padded us down and told us to empty our pockets, she then fully freaked out when she realised who I was and had a selfie taken with me and sent it to her friend! Treated me like a celebrity!"

Jowsey is still recovering after having almost 50 people in his VIP tent and then having to come back to his job al Liquorland in Goonellabah where he was expected to work yesterday, which he did.

"I'm still recovering today, I am trying to do some Uni work but it's really not happening."