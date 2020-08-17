Triple headed trial for accused Northern Rivers men delayed

Police will allege they entered the home and assaulted an occupant with a metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer.

Police will allege they entered the home and assaulted an occupant with a metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer.

A TRIPLE-headed trial for three men accused of a home invasion in The Channon has been adjourned for a year.

Thomas O’Brien, Hillel Pulley and Chris Michael O’Brien will be facing trial for an alleged armed home invasion on Nimbin St, The Channon on November 12, 2018.

The Director of Public Prosecutions allege the trio assaulted the occupant of the house with a metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer.

Both Thomas O’Brien and Hillel Pulley has pleaded guilty affray, but the Crown hasn’t accepted the plea in full satisfaction.

While, Thomas O’Brien has pleaded guilty to affray, the Crown didn’t accept the plea in full.

All three men pleaded not guilty to reckless wounding in company, specially aggravated entering a dwelling with intent using a dangerous weapon and aggravated entering a dwelling knowing people are there.

They’re also facing two back up charges each of specially aggravated entering a dwelling with the intent.

The trial was set for August 17 in Coffs Harbour, after it had been forced to relocate from Lismore District Court because COVID-19 social distancing requirements meant the facility was unsuitable.

However, after a directions hearing last week, where it was understood a number of legal issues were raised by the men’s defence teams, the trial has been set down for August 30, 2021 in Lismore District Court.