Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police will allege they entered the home and assaulted an occupant with a metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer.
Police will allege they entered the home and assaulted an occupant with a metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer.
News

Triple headed trial for accused Northern Rivers men delayed

Aisling Brennan
17th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TRIPLE-headed trial for three men accused of a home invasion in The Channon has been adjourned for a year.

Thomas O’Brien, Hillel Pulley and Chris Michael O’Brien will be facing trial for an alleged armed home invasion on Nimbin St, The Channon on November 12, 2018.

The Director of Public Prosecutions allege the trio assaulted the occupant of the house with a metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer.

Both Thomas O’Brien and Hillel Pulley has pleaded guilty affray, but the Crown hasn’t accepted the plea in full satisfaction.

While, Thomas O’Brien has pleaded guilty to affray, the Crown didn’t accept the plea in full.

All three men pleaded not guilty to reckless wounding in company, specially aggravated entering a dwelling with intent using a dangerous weapon and aggravated entering a dwelling knowing people are there.

They’re also facing two back up charges each of specially aggravated entering a dwelling with the intent.

The trial was set for August 17 in Coffs Harbour, after it had been forced to relocate from Lismore District Court because COVID-19 social distancing requirements meant the facility was unsuitable.

However, after a directions hearing last week, where it was understood a number of legal issues were raised by the men’s defence teams, the trial has been set down for August 30, 2021 in Lismore District Court.

alleged robbery lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Lismore community welcomes back beloved market

        Premium Content GALLERY: Lismore community welcomes back beloved market

        News THE Lismore Car Boot Market has moved for the first time in 32 years in order to uphold COVID-19 safety requirements.

        Three drivers caught drink driving to face court

        Premium Content Three drivers caught drink driving to face court

        News ONE drink driver was caught more than three times over the legal limit.

        Roadwork for three weeks on the Summerland Way

        Premium Content Roadwork for three weeks on the Summerland Way

        News Work will be done from 7am and 6pm on weekdays

        Red benches aim to spark an important discussion

        Premium Content Red benches aim to spark an important discussion

        News “HAVING them at the front of the hospital reminds people that victims often end up...