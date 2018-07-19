Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Three people killed, child hurt in horror crash

Rae Wilson
by
19th Jul 2018 2:12 AM | Updated: 5:21 AM

THREE people have died after a fiery head-on collision near Canberra overnight.

Just before 11.30pm last night emergency services were called to the Monaro Highway at Michelago, about 38km south of Queanbeyan, following reports two vehicles had collided head-on.

As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles caught fire.

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle also died at the scene.

Paramedics took a child to Canberra Hospital.

The ages of those involved are unknown at this stage.

Officers from Monaro Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Monaro Highway was closed in both directions and is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.

It comes after a motorcycle rider died after being found unconscious near a crash scene in Queensland overnight.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and check www.livetraffic.com for the latest information.

Related Items

car crash editors picks fatality
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Cloaked in history': Original 1900s homestead up for sale

    premium_icon 'Cloaked in history': Original 1900s homestead up for sale

    Property THIS home has been immaculately restored and is ready for a new owner.

    Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

    premium_icon Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

    Offbeat Casino couple remembers the funny times of their wedding 60 yrs ago

    How people power can sway big decisions

    premium_icon How people power can sway big decisions

    News Developers beware: don't get on the opposing side of the community.

    Fab Labs provide fur therapy in court

    premium_icon Fab Labs provide fur therapy in court

    News Court users are set to feel the benefits of the 'pet effect'

    Local Partners