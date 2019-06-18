Triple crown for Open champion

Aron Sherriff and Liz Walton won the Queensland State Mixed Pairs title. Sherrif has just won the Australian Open for a third time.

HELENSVALE'S Aron Sherriff made history in the rich Australian Open on the Gold Coast at the weekend when he became the only bowler to ever win the singles title three times.

The 33-year-old was at his clinical best in the final to easily beat fellow Gold Coaster, 67-year-old grandfather Gus Templeton (Musgrave Hill), 21-6.

Sherriff, who ousted Aaron Teys 21-13 in a semi-final, added the pairs crown with Ray Pearse to his singles success and took out the Player of the Tournament award - netting him $17,500 for his brilliant performance over the fortnight of the Open.

Templeton started the final in fine fashion, won the opening end and the game was tied 2-2 after three ends. Sherriff then scored a four and moved away to cruise to his brilliant big winning total.

In the women's pairs final, popular Norfolk Island skip Carmen Anderson made an error on End 11 that could have cost her the game. She and her partner 21-year-old Jessica Hogan were leading Genevieve Delves/Dawn Hayman 11-5 and were holding four when a draw shot from Anderson went astray, moved the jack and gave four to the opposition who went on to take the crown 17-12.

In the women's singles Natasha Scott secured her second Australian Open title with a decisive 21-12 victory over Tiffany Brodie in the final.

The men's fours went to Bradley Lawson, Scott de Jongh, Jamie Anderson and Kurt Brown, while Lynsey Clarke, Ann Johns, Kelsey Cottrell and Rebecca van Asch took the women's fours.

MY VIEW: ON SHERRIFF'S RECORD

A LOOK at Aron Sherriff's performance sheet confirms that he's among the best bowlers Australia has produced. Apart from his history-making three Australian Open singles crowns (no other bowler has ever done that), he has won six world titles in singles, pairs, triples and fours.

He has represented Australia in two Commonwealth Games (Scotland 2014 and India 2010) and on countless other occasions, and has taken championships of all types at all levels.

An indication of his strength of purpose happened at the Glasgow Games in 2014. Six weeks before the event he dislocated a shoulder while white-water rafting but he still competed in the men's singles and pairs, landing a bronze medal.

He started in bowls at age 10 after watching his dad play. He says: "I tried to juggle bowls with cricket and soccer but when I started making rep teams for bowls I decided to give up the other two. I guess it paid off.”

It certainly has paid off. His demolition of his opponent in Friday's Australian Open singles final to add to the pairs crown he'd taken earlier is a clear indication of that.

Great Scot

A SCOT who won his country's national singles and now calls Queensland home, has taken out that state's singles championship.

For Kevin Anderson, who has lived in Australia four years, it was his second Queensland title - he landed the triples in 2017. His fighting spirit came to the fore in a semi-final against Gold Coaster Scott de Jongh. Down 4-18, Anderson made a remarkable comeback to take the game.

His opponent in the final, Steven Tong, couldn't believe his luck when Anderson went off his game and allowed Tong to pick up 10 shots. But, again, Anderson showed his fighting spirit to go on to win the game and the title.

He will represent Queensland at the national championships in December.

Age restrictions

THE 2019 Australian Masters Games to be held at four Adelaide suburban clubs from October 6-11, has a minimum age of 35, with another section for those over 55.

Ages are determined as at December 31, 2019. Competition is in both age groups in men's pairs, women's pairs, mixed pairs and mixed triples. There is a concession entry fee for those over 70.

New edition

WHY the new rules book, Laws of the Sport Crystal Mark Version 3.1? The reason given is that the current book is just about sold out and a new one needed to be printed. Also, new rules have been introduced, mainly about the size of bowls and bowls markings.

Feedback from the states and territories suggested that bowls administrators, competition organisers, controlling bodies and players often struggled with the definitions concerning substitutes, replacement and constituted players. Hopefully the new edition will clear this up.

Committed juniors

CUNNAMULLA in western Queensland is 800km from Brisbane. It took a bus, three cars and 10 hours' driving to get 16 juniors to the state championships at Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

This is indicative of the strength of Queensland junior bowls.

The high school at Atherton, north of Cairns, for the past six years has had a program in partnership with the local bowls club that teaches a mix of theory and practical bowls.

Club president Clive Lenister says the program "plants a seed in the students that will encourage them to become fully-fledged bowlers”.