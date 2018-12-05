Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CBI partners managing the Prawn Star , Louis Van der Merwe and Madelein Carstens serve cold drinks on board The Prawn Star , at the Marlin Marina PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
CBI partners managing the Prawn Star , Louis Van der Merwe and Madelein Carstens serve cold drinks on board The Prawn Star , at the Marlin Marina PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
News

Seafood novelty not wearing thin

by Alicia Nally
5th Dec 2018 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FLOATING Cairns marina restaurant has been named among the best 10 Australian restaurants.

Travel site TripAdvisor announced seafood retailer Prawn Star was ranked seventh in the new category for everyday dining as part of its Travellers' Choice® awards for restaurants.

The category classifies restaurants which provide great meals for any occasion.

Prawn Star takes its place alongside Sydney's Opera Bar which was ranked number one and is famous for its panoramic views of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

"It's no secret that Australians love their food and this award celebrates the restaurants that consumers have rated as some of the best for their culinary experiences across the country," said TripAdvisor Asia Pacific communications director Janice Lee Fang.

"Exceptional food, service and ambience are the hallmarks of our 2018 Travellers' Choice restaurant winners and with the addition of a new 'Everyday Dining' award category, Australians can look forward to even wider list of great places to dine at for any occasion."

More Stories

aussie dining fnq food lifestyle prawn star trip advisor

Top Stories

    Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    premium_icon Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    News A LISMORE woman whose beloved pet was killed by aggressive dogs says something must be done to stop the spate of attacks.

    PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    News See all the glitz and glamour of the high school formals

    Family's life savings on the line for drug syndicate accused

    premium_icon Family's life savings on the line for drug syndicate accused

    Crime All the money would be forfeited if he breaches his bail

    New drink driving laws might make you put that beer down

    premium_icon New drink driving laws might make you put that beer down

    Crime Penalty for drink driving - even low range - will be much tougher

    Local Partners