TripADeal makes a fast $89 million

ONE local company continues to take Australia by storm, topping the Financial Review's Fast 100 list for the second year in a row.

Byron Bay company TripADeal was ranked first on the list - their listed revenue of $89.88 million a 464.8 per cent increase over the past three years.

Co-founded by Norm Black and Richard Johnson, the company began trading in 2011 and employs 68 people.

On their website, TripADeal offer a philosophy that has contributed to the success: "We make travel dreams come true by offering bucket list adventures at unbelievable prices. Whether it's a guided tour of China, luxury river cruise through Europe, accommodation in Bali, or a local getaway, TripADeal offers something for everyone”.

The Financial Review said Fast 100 entrants must have commenced trading before July 1, 2013, and provide four years of turnover data, with a minimum of $500,000 in the first reporting period (2013-14).