TripADeal makes a fast $89 million

Tripadeal co-founders Norm Black and Richard Johnston are operating in Byron Bay industrial estate.
Tripadeal co-founders Norm Black and Richard Johnston are operating in Byron Bay industrial estate. Marc Stapelberg
Cathy Adams
by

ONE local company continues to take Australia by storm, topping the Financial Review's Fast 100 list for the second year in a row.

Byron Bay company TripADeal was ranked first on the list - their listed revenue of $89.88 million a 464.8 per cent increase over the past three years.

Co-founded by Norm Black and Richard Johnson, the company began trading in 2011 and employs 68 people.

On their website, TripADeal offer a philosophy that has contributed to the success: "We make travel dreams come true by offering bucket list adventures at unbelievable prices. Whether it's a guided tour of China, luxury river cruise through Europe, accommodation in Bali, or a local getaway, TripADeal offers something for everyone”.

The Financial Review said Fast 100 entrants must have commenced trading before July 1, 2013, and provide four years of turnover data, with a minimum of $500,000 in the first reporting period (2013-14).

Topics:  financial review fast 100 northern rivers business travel tripadeal

Lismore Northern Star
FIVE YEARS ON: Plane crash victims remembered

IT HAS been five years since a light plane crashed near Lismore, exploding on impact and killing two men.

