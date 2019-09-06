TripADeal founder shares his favourite destinations

TRIPADEAL are having a huge week.

Not only have they kicked off there $1million dollar travel give-away, the company has also just been revealed as the second fastest growing business in the Financial Review's 2019 list of Australia's top 500 private companies with their revenue up 64 per cent to $182 million.

"The million dollar give-away will see one lucky winner have access to $200,000 worth of travel a year over the next five years,” TripADeal co-founder Norm Black said.

"They can spend it how they like taking family and friends anywhere we go. I'm sure they will suddenly discover a whole lot of friends and family they never knew they had.”

TripaDeal was founded in Byron Bay nine years ago by Norm and Richard Johnston with the deceptively simple idea of simplifying and making affordable bucket list travel experiences for everyone.

"We decided to have a clear focus on affordability by taking out the middle man,” Norm said.

"I just can't believe the little company we founded here in Byron is going to shift 80,000 people around the world on their trips of a lifetime this year.

"I am a firm believer that if a couple of blokes like us can succeed in business then anybody is in with a shot at success.”

As you'd expect Norm is a frequent traveller himself and shared his top four travel destinations.

"Sri Lanka and Iceland are absolute must sees,” he said.

"Iceland with its blue lagoons is just like being on another planet, there is absolutely nowhere else like it in the world.

"I also love Sri Lanka. Its so clean with incredible wildlife and amazing beaches.

"The country has a great education system and a terrific environmental record when it comes to preserving their forests and the natural environment.

"I will always have a soft spot for Prague and Laos is a beautiful destination that is really starting to become popular.”